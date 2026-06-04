Didi Land Expands Custom Indoor Playground Services for Global Operators

Guangzhou manufacturer highlights turnkey design, production and installation support for FECs, malls, schools and hospitality venues.

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou Didi Land Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd., the company behind Didi Land, announced the continued expansion of its custom indoor playground and soft play equipment services for commercial venue operators worldwide. The company designs and manufactures indoor playground structures, soft play sets, themed play zones, ball pits, slides, trampoline modules and related play equipment for family entertainment centers, shopping malls, schools, hotels, restaurants, kindergartens and children's activity venues.As commercial property owners and family entertainment operators look for ways to create stronger visitor experiences, indoor play areas are becoming more than decorative additions. They are increasingly planned as revenue-supporting environments that must balance visual appeal, capacity, safety, cleaning access, durability and long-term maintenance. Didi Land says its service model is built around that practical need: helping clients move from an early site idea to a workable playground plan that can be manufactured, shipped and installed with clearer expectations.Based in Panyu, Guangzhou, Didi Land works with project owners who need custom layouts rather than standard catalog equipment. Each project may involve a different floor area, ceiling height, target age group, traffic flow, theme concept, local code expectation and budget range. The company's team reviews available site information and helps clients select suitable equipment combinations, play zones and structural approaches before production begins."Indoor playground projects are not only about colors and shapes," said Cherry, CEO and Co-Founder of Didi Land. "Operators need durable materials, efficient use of space, practical maintenance access and reliable communication after delivery. Our goal is to help clients turn a site idea into a buildable play environment that supports their business plan."Didi Land's product categories include multi-level indoor playground structures, toddler soft play areas, commercial slides, foam play equipment, ball pits, soft play climbing equipment, trampoline park components, themed indoor playground concepts and supporting accessories. These products are used in venues where children play for long hours and where operators must consider both the first installation and the cost of running the space over time.The company's project support can include early consultation, layout review, custom 3D concept design, product configuration, quotation preparation, manufacturing coordination, export documentation, shipping communication and installation guidance. Clients are encouraged to share floor plans, site dimensions, target country, expected opening date, audience age range, preferred theme and budget level when requesting a quote. This information helps the team prepare a more relevant plan and avoid mismatched equipment choices.According to Didi Land, many first-time operators underestimate the operational role of playground design. A play area that looks attractive in a rendering may still create problems if it does not allow enough circulation, separates age groups poorly, uses materials that are not suited to commercial traffic or leaves staff with poor visibility. The company says its planning process focuses on helping clients think through these decisions before committing to production.Didi Land also serves clients who are comparing different types of play investment. A shopping mall may need a compact attraction that increases family dwell time. A family entertainment center may need a larger play structure with multiple zones and a clear guest flow. A kindergarten may need softer, lower-height equipment for younger children. A hotel or restaurant may need a play corner that is easy to supervise and maintain. In each case, the equipment mix and layout should match the business setting rather than follow a single template.The company also supports themed environments for operators who want a stronger identity for their venue. Theme planning can include color direction, visual style, age-appropriate zones, entry points, photo-friendly areas and equipment combinations that support repeat visits. Didi Land says this is especially important for malls and family entertainment centers where the play area must compete for attention and remain practical for daily operation.The company has developed its services for international buyers who may be managing a playground project from outside China. Communication before production is therefore a key part of the process. Didi Land's team can discuss layout options, product specifications, packaging, shipment timing, installation requirements and after-sales questions with clients before an order moves forward.Didi Land says its factory-direct model is intended for buyers who want clearer coordination between design, production and delivery. By working with clients at the planning stage, the company aims to reduce uncertainty around equipment selection, space planning and project expectations. The team also provides post-delivery support for operators who need replacement parts, installation clarification or future expansion planning.The expansion of Didi Land's custom indoor playground services reflects continued demand for family-oriented commercial spaces in international markets. As malls, education providers, hospitality venues and entertainment operators compete for repeat visits, well-planned play areas can help create longer stays, stronger parent engagement and additional revenue opportunities."Every site has different limits," Cherry added. "The best solution is not always the biggest structure or the most complex theme. It is the layout that fits the venue, the users and the operator's long-term plan."Venue owners, developers and operators interested in custom indoor playground or soft play equipment can contact Didi Land with project details, including floor area, country, target opening date and preferred product category. The company will review the information and respond with suitable next steps for design, quotation and project planning.For more information about Didi Land's custom indoor playground, soft play equipment and themed play zone services, visit https://didiplayarea.com/ or contact the company through https://didiplayarea.com/contact-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.