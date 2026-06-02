June 2, 2026 Spring/Summer Chinook Update

Well folks, this spring Chinook season has been disappointing to say the least. Most of our spring Chinook fisheries will close this week, with the exception of the Little Salmon River.

Read the season closure announcement here: Four Chinook salmon seasons closed or modified starting Wednesday, June 3 | Idaho Fish and Game

The Rapid River run still has approximately 140 adults remaining in the harvest share, which means the Little Salmon River will remain open for two days of fishing this weekend (Saturday and Sunday ONLY). However, I fully expect we will reach our harvest share this weekend and close the fishery afterward.

If you've been waiting for one last opportunity to target spring Chinook this year, this weekend will likely be your final chance.

A Difficult Year for Anglers and Managers Alike

I know many of you are disappointed in the salmon season this year. I am too.

The preseason forecasts were modest, but the actual returns have fallen well below expectations. For many anglers, opportunities have been very limited. Some haven't harvested a fish this year, and others may not have had the chance to get on the water before closures occurred. This is one of the earliest spring Chinook closures we've experienced in recent years.

Unfortunately, there is more reason for concern. Jack returns are extremely low this year, which suggests that 2027 is unlikely to bring substantially stronger runs. These are difficult years for Chinook anglers, and they are equally difficult for those of us tasked with managing Idaho's anadromous fisheries.

When returns are poor, emotions understandably run high. Anglers invest significant time, energy, and hope into these fisheries. Many of us spend entire days on the river hoping for a single opportunity to hook a fish, knowing that each weekend could be the last one of the season. It's natural to have disappointment and ask why more salmon aren't returning and what can be done to improve the situation. Those are the same questions anadromous fishery managers are asking right now.

Our staff continue to work with partners throughout the Columbia Basin to better understand the factors affecting salmon survival and identify opportunities to improve returns. There are no easy answers, but there are many people committed to finding solutions.

In the meantime, I hope we can remember that everyone who cares about these fish—anglers, managers, conservation groups, tribes, and local communities—shares the same ultimate goal: healthier salmon runs and more fishing opportunity.

We've all experienced the good years, when strong returns allowed long seasons and anglers were worried more about how many tag slots to save for later in the summer than whether the season would make it to the next weekend. Those are the years we're working toward, and they'll only be achieved through continued collaboration and advocacy for Idaho's salmon.

On a Brighter Note: Summer Chinook Seasons Approved

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission recently approved summer Chinook seasons for the South Fork Salmon River, Upper Salmon River, and Lochsa River.

You can find season details here:

F&G Commission approves 2026 summer Chinook seasons | Idaho Fish and Game

The South Fork Salmon River fishery is scheduled to open June 18 and will be open four days per week (Thursday through Sunday).

As of this week, approximately 1,800 adipose-clipped South Fork-origin Chinook have passed over Bonneville Dam, and roughly 560 of those fish have passed Lower Granite Dam.

At this point, it's still difficult to predict exactly what the final harvest share will be for the South Fork fishery. Additional fish are continuing to pass Bonneville Dam, and many fish already in the system have yet to reach Idaho. We estimate that roughly 75-80% of the run has passed Bonneville so far. South Fork fish seem to be converting to Lower Granite Dam at a decent rate this year, and hopefully that continues to be the case.

Based on current information, our best estimate is that the South Fork fishery will receive a harvest share somewhere between 300 and 600 adult Chinook. I'll have a much clearer picture over the next week or two as additional fish pass Lower Granite Dam and we refine our run estimates.

Weekly Updates Moving Forward

I'll continue to provide a weekly Chinook update to keep anglers informed on run progression, harvest share estimates, and what to expect from the upcoming South Fork Salmon fishery.

Stay tuned, and as always, thank you for your patience, support, and continued passion for Idaho's salmon fisheries.