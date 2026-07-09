Young angler lands a new state record chiselmouth. Also, what is a chiselmouth?

Sure, that might get a few chuckles from the record lake and brown trouts we’ve seen so far this year, but remember this: Chiselmouths, as their name implies, literally chisel their dinner off river rocks. Focusing primarily on algae and small insects, it’s no wonder the term minnow garners such a diminutive reputation when held up next to their cousins in the char, trout, and catfish families.

So, imagine how much chiseling it might take a chiselmouth to reach 11 inches and change. Akeley’s new state record species isn’t one that dogears the state record book's pages all that often. But, native non-game fish like the chiselmouth are pretty fun to add to your day’s catch, and this fish will surely get talked about for the rest of her life.

Congratulations, Akeley, on your new Idaho state catch-and-release record chiselmouth!

More About Idaho’s State Record Fish

Thinking about chasing a state record fish? Check out the state record fish page for more information.