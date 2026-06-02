Watkins Mill State Park hosts conceptual development plan meeting June 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 2, 2026 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend Watkins Mill State Park and Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site’s conceptual development planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the park’s visitor’s center.

As the long-range plan for the park is updated, the public is encouraged to come to learn more about the planning process, ask questions and provide input regarding future park use and development.

A 30-day comment period will begin on June 17, with a survey that will be available online at Watkins Mill State Park Conceptual Development Plan. For anyone who is unable to attend in person, planning information will be shared on the Missouri State Parks Facebook page.

Watkins Mill State Park is located at 26600 Park Road N. in Lawson. For more information about the event, call the park at 816-580-3387.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit the mostateparks.com. Missouri's Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

