Employee Financial Wellness Roadmap
In 2019, FAME launched its first ever employee financial wellness program. Led by FAME’s financial education program manager, the incentive-based program was developed using recognized best practices, as well as employee input and surveys.
Upon successful completion of the program requirements, employees are eligible for an annual $250 financial wellness incentive, to be used for financial products and services or for an annual matched savings opportunity. Examples of financial products and services include:
- Purchase of tax-preparation software or professional tax-preparation services
- Financial coaching, advising, or certified financial planning services
- Professional and/or legal services for will and/or estate planning
- Personal finance programs, DVDs, videos, books, and/or program memberships
All FAME employees were invited to participate in the program. In the inaugural year, 67 percent of employees enrolled in the program.
RESULTS: FAME’s employee financial wellness program is an effective approach and increases the financial capability of participants.
Explore the Research
For more in-depth analysis, read the evaluations of FAME’s employee financial wellness program.
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