Employee Financial Wellness Roadmap

In 2019, FAME launched its first ever employee financial wellness program. Led by FAME’s financial education program manager, the incentive-based program was developed using recognized best practices, as well as employee input and surveys.

Upon successful completion of the program requirements, employees are eligible for an annual $250 financial wellness incentive, to be used for financial products and services or for an annual matched savings opportunity. Examples of financial products and services include:

Purchase of tax-preparation software or professional tax-preparation services

Financial coaching, advising, or certified financial planning services

Professional and/or legal services for will and/or estate planning

Personal finance programs, DVDs, videos, books, and/or program memberships

All FAME employees were invited to participate in the program. In the inaugural year, 67 percent of employees enrolled in the program.

RESULTS: FAME’s employee financial wellness program is an effective approach and increases the financial capability of participants.

Explore the Research

For more in-depth analysis, read the evaluations of FAME’s employee financial wellness program.