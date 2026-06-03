FAME has developed extensive resources for educators and professionals who support financial education in their school or community.

Financial Wellness Resources for Librarians

Are you a librarian who is interested in starting or expanding a financial literacy program at your library? If so, FAME has compiled a set of financial wellness resources just for you. Visit our library resource page where you will find games, free publications, book recommendations, and more.

Training and Professional Development

FAME offers a variety of training opportunities and is a partner of the Maine Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy, the host of Maine’s premier financial education training event.

Financial Wellness Blog

FAME’s monthly blog, Money Matters for ME, is aimed at individuals who support, teach, or champion financial education in Maine. We encourage you to share the blog in your community and we welcome future topic ideas.

Financial Wellness Social Media Toolkit

FAME has created this social media toolkit to support organizations in their effort to promote April as Financial Literacy Month. Our free toolkit can be used by anyone interested in launching a Financial Literacy campaign any time of year!

Peer Education Program Roadmap Peer education is an approach through which community members are supported to promote behavioral change among their peers. This guide was developed to support you in creating your own peer education program.

Financial Education Resources from the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education provides a curated list of resources to support classroom-based financial education, as well as extensive guidance for implementation of Maine’s Learning Results for personal finance and economics.

Maine-Based Financial Wellness Clearinghouse

Brought to you by Maine Jump$tart, this website provides a catalog of Maine-based financial education programs and resources to support educators and individuals.

NextGen Personal Finance

Empower your students with financial skills with NGPF’s free, teacher-vetted curriculum for grades 6 to 12.

Financial Aid Training and FAFSA Resources

FAME is here to help you support your students and families as they navigate the financial aid process. We provide in-person FAFSA support, classroom presentations, professional development, and much more.