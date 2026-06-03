Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program
Program Update – Timeline
December 10, 2025: Rules published
December 10, 2025: FAME posts Allocation Application on its website
January 7, 2026: FAME officially begins accepting Allocation Applications
January 30, 2026: FAME anticipates making preliminary allocation awards
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