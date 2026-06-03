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Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program

Program Update – Timeline

December 10, 2025: Rules published

December 10, 2025: FAME posts Allocation Application on its website

January 7, 2026: FAME officially begins accepting Allocation Applications

January 30, 2026: FAME anticipates making preliminary allocation awards

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Maine New Markets Capital Investment Program

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