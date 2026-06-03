Resources, Videos, and Calculators

Below you’ll find checklists, tips, tracking sheets, and more to help you navigate the financial aid process. For best results, please download PDFs locally, then open and complete them with Adobe Acrobat Reader. If you don’t have Acrobat Reader, you can download a free version here.

Get Ready to File the 2026–2027 FAFSA Download our guide on what you need to file the 2026–2027 FAFSA, what assets you may need to report on the FAFSA, and how to determine when parent information is required on the FAFSA. Get Ready to File the 2027–2028 FAFSA Download our guide on what you need to file the 2027–2028 FAFSA, what assets you may need to report on the FAFSA, and how to determine when parent information is required on the FAFSA.

StudentAid.gov Account Information Sheet

All students need to create a StudentAid.gov account to access and sign the FAFSA. To create a StudentAid.gov account go to StudentAid.gov and click on “Create Account.” Your account must be created and matched by the Social Security Administration before you can start your FAFSA, so create your account early! For dependent students, your parent(s) will also need to create an account to access and sign their section of the FAFSA. Download the sheet below and follow our tips and step-by-step instructions.

Parents without a Social Security number (SSN) are now able to create a Federal StudentAid.gov account. Get step-by-step instructions and keep track of your StudentAid.gov information with our StudentAid.gov Account Information Sheet for Parents without a Social Security number:

FAFSA 1-2-3 for New Mainers

If you’re a new Mainer who’s eligible for federal student aid, your next step is to file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Use FAME’s FAFSA 1-2-3 for New Mainers to make filing the FAFSA easier.

You’ve Filed the FAFSA – What Happens Next?

Filing the FAFSA is the first step in the financial aid process, but not the last. Understanding what happens next, and when, will make navigating the rest of the process easier!

The Path to Affording Higher Education

Here are some tips and conversation starters to help families be better prepared to pay for higher education.

Managing Your Student Loans in Five Steps

Managing your student loan repayment is a critical part of establishing good credit and achieving your future financial goals. The five steps in this resource will help you successfully manage your student loan repayment.

Comparing Costs and Financial Aid Offers

There is no standard format for financial aid notifications, making it difficult to compare offers from different schools. Use FAME’s Comparing Costs and Financial Aid Offers worksheet to help you compare different offers. (Please note: not all browsers/versions support PDF forms. For best results, download the worksheet and open with Adobe Reader, available as a free download from Adobe.com.) Prefer to print the worksheet? Download and print this file.

Resources to Pay the Balance

Many families pay for college using a piecemeal approach, pulling from a variety of resources. Use FAME’s Resources to Pay the Balance Worksheet to help identify what resources you may have available. (Please note: not all browsers/versions support PDF forms. For best results, download the worksheet and open with Adobe Reader, available as a free download from Adobe.com.) Prefer to print the worksheet? Download and print this file.

Steps to Appeal a Financial Aid Offer

Do your (or your parents’) financial circumstances differ from what is on your FAFSA? Do you or your parents have significant non-discretionary expenses that aren’t even asked about on the FAFSA? If so, and the situation is impacting the ability to pay for college, we recommend you discuss the situation with your financial aid office. This tool will help you prepare for and understand the process of appealing.

Transition to College

This checklist is designed to help students be ready to go on the first day of school.