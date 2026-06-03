Getting Financial Aid

Financial aid is available to help families pay for college. Every student should apply for financial aid, regardless of income. You won’t know what financial aid you are eligible to receive unless you apply.

Types of Financial Aid

There are four basic types of financial aid: grants, scholarships, work-study programs, and loans.

Grants

Grants are aid that you are given by the federal or state government, your college, or another institution that you will not need to repay. Grants are typically need-based aid (awarded based on a student’s financial need).

Scholarships

Scholarships come from a variety of sources. Many schools offer scholarships based on academic performance, special talents, or other criteria. Private or outside scholarships are offered by various organizations and can help bridge the gap between the cost of college and your financial aid offer and reduce the amount you borrow. Get started on your scholarship search early with FAME’s Maine Scholarship Search.

Work-Study

Work-study is aid that provides an opportunity for you to work part time, on or off campus, while you are attending school. Funding is provided by the federal government or your college.

Loans

Loans are aid you will need to repay. Loans are borrowed from the federal government or a private lender. Federal loans generally have lower interest rates and better terms.

How to Apply for Financial Aid

You don’t have to be accepted to a school before you apply for financial aid. No matter what your income, you should apply for financial aid — many schools offer institutional financial aid to students who don’t qualify for federal aid.

Begin by checking with all the schools you are applying to for their financial aid application requirements. While many of the steps for applying for financial aid are similar regardless of the school you are planning to attend, deadlines differ among schools and some schools require additional forms.

As part of your application for financial aid, you will have to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA.

CSS/Financial Aid Profile®

Some of your colleges may use CSS Profile to determine eligibility for their own funds, such as institutional grants and scholarships.

Check with all of the colleges you are interested in to see if they use CSS Profile and what their deadlines are. If they require the CSS Profile, you will need to fill it out in addition to the FAFSA.

CSS Profile becomes available on October 1 of each year. Learn more at CSS Profile.