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Resources for Educators

We’re here to support you in the important work you do with students. Below you’ll find resources specifically for you — live and virtual events, recorded trainings, our monthly newsletter, and a variety of FAFSA assets to promote FAFSA completion and help you learn more about the new “Better” FAFSA.

We’ve also compiled resources you can share with your students and families on the financial aid process, filing the FAFSA, and building financial wellness.

Professional Development

Wednesday Webinars

Our monthly virtual training series

FAME’s Wednesday Webinar series provides live, web-based training sessions for school counselors, college access advisors, financial aid counselors, and others whose work involves helping families prepare to pay for higher education and navigate the financial aid process.

These sessions are held monthly on the second Wednesday of each month during the academic year from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday Webinar Schedule

Check Back Soon for More Info!

All webinars are recorded. (Click the arrowhead below for a list of previous webinars with links to recordings and presentations.) Webinar recordings are also available on our YouTube channel.

Wednesday Webinar Recordings and Presentations
Title Date Recording Presentation
Multiple Pathways for Education After High School May 2026 Recorded PDF
Money Management for New College Students April 2026 Recorded PDF
The Path to Paying the Bill – Tips to Afford College After Financial Aid March 2026 Recorded PDF
Understanding and Comparing Financial Aid Offers February 2026 Recorded PDF
Opening doors: Supporting College Access for Homeless and Foster Youth January 2026 Recorded PDF
Scholarship Experts Spill the Tea December 2025 Recorded PDF
Higher Ed Can Be Affordable November 2025 Recorded PDF
Filing the 2026-2027 FAFSA October 2025 Recorded PDF
Help Your Students Get Ready to File the 2026-2027 FAFSA September 2025 Recorded PDF
H.R. 1’s Impact on Paying for Higher Education August 2025 Recorded PDF
Funding Pathways for Workforce and Credentials of Value May 2025 Recorded PDF
Unique Ways to Build Financial Wellness with FAME’s Claim Your Future Program April 2025 Recorded PDF
Path To Paying The Bill March 2025 Recorded PDF
Comparing Aid Offers February 2025 Recorded PDF
Resources for New Mainers January 2025 Recorded PDF
You Asked for It, We’ve Got It December 2024 Recorded PDF
Filing the 2025-26 FAFSA November 2024 Recorded PDF
Scholarship Connections October 2024 Recorded PDF
Get Ready for the 2025-2026 FAFSA September 2024 Recorded PDF
Reworking the Plan – Alternative Pathways Available to Students May 2024 Recorded PDF
Comparing Financial Aid Offers and Paying the Balance May 2024 Recorded PDF
Claim Your Future Overview and Updates April 2024 Recorded PDF
Next Steps in the FAFSA Process March 2024 Recorded PDF
After the FAFSA – What We’ve Learned February 2024 Recorded PDF
Filing the 2024-2025 FAFSA January 2024 Recorded PDF
The 2024-2025 FAFSA is Coming Soon December 2023 Recorded PDF
Becoming A Scholarship Insider November 2023 Recorded PDF
Get Ready, Get Set, Repay October 2023 Recorded PDF
Help Your Students Get Ready to File the 2024-2025 FAFSA September 2023 Recorded PDF

In-Person and Virtual Training Events

Financial Aid 101 – Virtual Fall Financial Aid Training

In October of 2025, FAME hosted its free Financial Aid 101 (FA 101) training to help education professionals prepare for the financial aid season. The recordings of the presentation as well as the PPTs and additional resources from that day can be found here: Financial Aid 101 – FAME Maine.

Education Affordability 101 (previously known as Financial Aid 101): In-Person Spring Financial Aid, College Savings, and Financial Wellness Training

Education Affordability 101 is FAME’s annual in-person training for school counselors, college access professionals, educators, and other professionals. This free event offers provide training and resources to those supporting Maine students and families as they plan, save, and pay for higher education. Sessions focus on college saving, financial aid, and financial wellness as well as information on FAME resources and activities.

On April 2, 2026, FAME hosted its 20th annual Education Affordability 101 training at the Augusta Civic Center.  The PDF of the presentations and additional resources from the day can be found here: Education Affordability 101 – FAME Maine.

Tuesday Tips

FAME’s monthly newsletter on affording education after high school

Receive news, info, and resources on affording, planning, and paying for higher education on the fourth Tuesday of each month. To explore back issues and subscribe, visit our Tuesday Tips page.

FAFSA Resources

Promote FAFSA Completion in Your School

Hang a FAFSA poster in your school or post it to your website.

Mail, hand out, or electronically send postcards to students.

Download our Word doc of sample scripts to use when calling, emailing, or texting families, or to make a PA announcement during school.

Track Your Students’ FAFSA Filing with FAME’s FAFSA Portal

FAME’s FAFSA Portal allows eligible high school counselors to access the FAFSA completion status for each of their high school seniors and identify which filers have been selected for verification. For more information, please contact Mila Tappan.

Download our Word doc of sample scripts to use when doing FAFSA follow-up with your students. (Also available in PDF format.)

View FAFSA completion rates by high school and the statewide average. Updated monthly from January through August.

This tool provides an estimate of the 2026-2027 Student Aid Index (SAI) and federal Pell Grant eligibility.

Federal Student Aid’s FAFSA prototype provides the opportunity to explore the 2026-2027 FAFSA ahead of its release. Enter access code prototype2627 when prompted.

This presentation provides counselors, advisors, and financial aid professionals with screenshots of the 2026-27 FAFSA.

Eligibility for a maximum or minimum Pell Grant can now be determined before the FAFSA is filed. Use Pell Grant look-up tables for the 2026-27 academic year to learn more.

Learn the lingo of Better FAFSA! Check out our FAFSA glossary to find the new names for old, familiar terms as well as definitions for new terms introduced with the 2024-2025 FAFSA.

Get a sense of the new “Better” FAFSA process through these nine sample scenarios.

Students and families who have had a change in circumstance or a situation that impacts their ability to pay for college should contact their financial aid office. To help guide your conversations with students and families, this document provides an overview of financial aid appeals, the steps to appeal a financial aid offer, and tips for describing the circumstances that led to the appeal. Share this resource with students and families to help them appeal a financial aid offer.

CSS Profile Resources

This document provides counselors, advisors, and financial aid professionals with screenshots of the 2026-27 CSS Profile.

FAFSA Fridays

A FAFSA Simplification Training Series for Education Professionals

Recap, Formula Changes, and FAQ

FAFSA Fridays | December 2023

Fourth in our series of monthly FAFSA Simplification trainings, December’s session covers the latest updates on the 2024-2025 FAFSA, what students and families can do now to prepare (including identifying all contributors and creating FSA IDs), and FAFSA formula changes. The session concludes with FAQs on the new FAFSA.

Get the slide deck (.pdf format)

FSA ID, Process, and Process Changes

FAFSA Fridays | November 2023

November’s session is the third in a series of monthly FAFSA Simplification trainings. This session begins with an overview of what students and families need to do now to get ready to file in December. We then discuss the new process for parents without a Social Security number to create a Federal Student Aid account (FSA ID). The session concludes with a discussion of the change to a roles-based form and the resulting process changes.

Get the slide deck (.pdf format)

Pell and Pathways

FAFSA Fridays | October 2023

October’s session is the second in a series of monthly FAFSA Simplification trainings. This session begins with an overview of what we need students and families to do now to get ready to file in December. We then discuss the welcome changes related to Pell Grant eligibility and transparency and the expanded pathways for students with challenging circumstances.

Get the slide deck (.pdf format)

FAFSA Simplification Training for Education Professionals

FAFSA Fridays | September 2023

September’s training is the first in a series of monthly FAFSA Simplification trainings. This session provides an overview of the changes that are coming as a result of the new Better FAFSA. We focus on what students and families need to do now to get prepared to file the FAFSA once it’s released in December. Future monthly trainings will include a deeper dive into the FAFSA process, including formula changes and their impacts.

Get the slide deck (.pdf format)

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Resources for Educators

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