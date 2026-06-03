Find a Scholarship

Your Guide to Finding Scholarships Scholarships are a form of gift aid—meaning they don’t need to be repaid. Most are awarded outside of the college’s financial aid process, so it’s up to you to search and apply. Start with FAME’s Maine Scholarship Search tool below to explore opportunities. Do you currently manage a scholarship? Do you want to add a new scholarship? Find all FAME’s Scholarship Administrator resources below. Filter Scholarships By No Favorites Selected Finding scholarships…

Don’t See What You’re Looking For?

In addition to looking on FAME’s Maine Scholarship Search, you can also find scholarships through the following:

Nationwide Scholarships

For a selection of nationwide scholarships, visit the additional websites below for FREE scholarship searches. These sites are considered reputable but keep in mind that certain scams may find their way into some searches. Be sure to do your research and be cautious before submitting your information.

Scholarships for Adult Students

For Scholarship Administrators

Do you have a scholarship that is primarily available to Maine students? FAME’s Maine Scholarship Search is used by thousands of Maine students every year. Use our New Scholarship Request Form to submit your scholarship for inclusion. Please note your scholarship must be based in Maine in order to be included.

Are you the administrator of a scholarship that’s already listed in FAME’s Maine Scholarship Search? You can use our Scholarship Update Request Form to submit updates to your scholarship listing.