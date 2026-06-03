"Claim Your Future engages students through hands-on and minds-on learning, challenging them to practice critical thinking and decision-making skills. Best of all, it offers a memorable classroom experience that students talk about long after the game ends." Kristie Littlefield, Executive Director, Western Maine Education Collaborative

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