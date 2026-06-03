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Your Financial Wellness

There’s money available to help pay for college. Learn more about applying for financial aid and filing the FAFSA.

If you’re a Maine student who earned (or will earn) a high school diploma or equivalent in 2022, 2023, 2024 or 2025, you can attend Maine community college tuition free, but you’ll need to file the FAFSA first.

Scholarships provide free money to pay for college. Start your search for Maine scholarships here.

Use FAME’s Resources & Tools to help you afford higher education.

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Your Financial Wellness

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