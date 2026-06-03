Maine Funding Network

I’m ready to grow Whether ​​you need to upgrade an existing system or hire and train second-level managers to maintain planned growth, whatever the growth plan, we can help. I’m moving to Maine Welcome! You’ve made a great decision by choosing Maine. We can help with your next steps—whether you’re looking for funding or need a critical eye to review your business plan. I’m seeking non-traditional funding Not a problem. We’re focused on building businesses in Maine —our alternative funding sources can help. I want to start a business Whether you’ve never done this before or are a seasoned entrepreneur, we can advise you on how to get started.

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