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Maine Funding Network

I’m ready to grow

Whether ​​you need to upgrade an existing system or hire and train second-level managers to maintain planned growth, whatever the growth plan, we can help.

I’m moving to Maine

Welcome! You’ve made a great decision by choosing Maine. We can help with your next steps—whether you’re looking for funding or need a critical eye to review your business plan.

I’m seeking non-traditional funding

Not a problem. We’re focused on building businesses in Maine —our alternative funding sources can help.

I want to start a business

Whether you’ve never done this before or are a seasoned entrepreneur, we can advise you on how to get started.

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