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Governor Newsom issues legislative update 6.1.26

News What you need to know: Now that Donald Trump's $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded reward program for January 6 rioters is paused, Governor Newsom is calling on President Trump to invest that money in protecting children from sexual abuse, dismantling trafficking...

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Governor Newsom issues legislative update 6.1.26

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