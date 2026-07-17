California Film and Television Tax Credit awardees secure 79 Emmy nominations
The Pitt received recognition across multiple categories, including acting nominations for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, as well as outstanding drama series.
The broader list of tax credit project nominations spans drama, comedy, variety, production design, cinematography, costumes, music and stunt coordination, reflecting California’s unmatched depth of talent and breadth of productions.
Here are the 11 Film & TV Tax Credit awardees that were nominated for an Emmy this year:
- The Pitt, HBO Max
Total nominations: 25, including:
- Outstanding drama series
- Outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Noah Wyle
- Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Taylor Dearden
- Spider-Noir, Amazon Prime Video
Total nominations: 11, including:
- Outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program
- Outstanding cinematography for a series
- Outstanding title design
- Fallout, Amazon Prime Video
Total nominations: 9, including:
- Outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program
- Outstanding fantasy/Sci-Fi costumes
- Outstanding emerging media program
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV+
Total nominations: 8, including:
- Outstanding comedy series
- Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Elle Fanning
- Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Michelle Pfeiffer
- Euphoria, HBO Max
Total nominations: 7, including:
- Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, Zendaya
- Outstanding cinematography for a series
- Outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program
- Paradise, Hulu
Total nominations: 7, including:
- Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Julianne Nicholson
- Outstanding casting for a drama series
- The Muppet Show, Disney+
Total nominations: 6, including:
- Outstanding production design for a variety special
- Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)
- The Comeback, HBO Max
Total nominations: 2
- Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Lisa Kudrow
- Outstanding writing for a comedy series
- All’s Fair, Hulu
Total nominations: 2
- Outstanding contemporary hairstyling
- Outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)
- The ‘Burbs, Peacock
Total nominations: 1
- Outstanding original main title theme music
- The Rookie, ABC/Hulu
Total nominations: 1
- Outstanding stunt coordination for drama programming
The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14th at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles’s L.A. Live.
Since its inception in 2009, California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $34.2 billion in economic activity and supported more than 243,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. In the first year of the state’s expanded program (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026), the 170 awarded projects are projected to bring $6.6 billion in direct production spending to California.
In years past, for every $1.00 of tax credit awarded, California has seen massive returns: $24.40 in economic output, $16.14 in GDP, and $8.60 in wages. The expanded program, now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation, maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.
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