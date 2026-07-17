California Film and Television Tax Credit awardees secure 79 Emmy nominations

The Pitt received recognition across multiple categories, including acting nominations for Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa, as well as outstanding drama series.

The broader list of tax credit project nominations spans drama, comedy, variety, production design, cinematography, costumes, music and stunt coordination, reflecting California’s unmatched depth of talent and breadth of productions.

Here are the 11 Film & TV Tax Credit awardees that were nominated for an Emmy this year:

The Pitt, HBO Max

Total nominations: 25, including:

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Noah Wyle

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Taylor Dearden

Spider-Noir, Amazon Prime Video

Total nominations: 11, including:

Outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program

Outstanding cinematography for a series

Outstanding title design

Fallout, Amazon Prime Video

Total nominations: 9, including:

Outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program

Outstanding fantasy/Sci-Fi costumes

Outstanding emerging media program

Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Apple TV+

Total nominations: 8, including:

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Elle Fanning

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Michelle Pfeiffer

Euphoria, HBO Max

Total nominations: 7, including:

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, Zendaya

Outstanding cinematography for a series

Outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program

Paradise, Hulu

Total nominations: 7, including:

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, Julianne Nicholson

Outstanding casting for a drama series

The Muppet Show, Disney+

Total nominations: 6, including:

Outstanding production design for a variety special

Outstanding variety special (pre-recorded)

The Comeback, HBO Max

Total nominations: 2

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, Lisa Kudrow

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

All’s Fair, Hulu

Total nominations: 2

Outstanding contemporary hairstyling

Outstanding contemporary makeup (non-prosthetic)

The ‘Burbs, Peacock

Total nominations: 1

Outstanding original main title theme music

The Rookie, ABC/Hulu

Total nominations: 1

Outstanding stunt coordination for drama programming

The 78th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14th at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles’s L.A. Live.

Since its inception in 2009, California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program has generated over $34.2 billion in economic activity and supported more than 243,000 cast and crew jobs across the state. In the first year of the state’s expanded program (July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026), the 170 awarded projects are projected to bring $6.6 billion in direct production spending to California.

In years past, for every $1.00 of tax credit awarded, California has seen massive returns: $24.40 in economic output, $16.14 in GDP, and $8.60 in wages. The expanded program, now one of the largest capped film incentives in the nation, maintains California’s competitive edge in the creative economy while continuing to prioritize workforce diversity provisions, more funding for the Career Pathways Training Program, and the nation’s first Safety on Production Pilot Program.