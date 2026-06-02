SecureLayer7 Launches BugDazz Autonomous with CREST-Signed Reports

The only autonomous pentesting platform delivering audit-ready, CREST-signed reports accepted by auditors and insurers no manual engagement required.

BugDazz findings come with attack traces you can reproduce. That is the difference between a tool engineers trust and one they ignore.” — Pushkar Kadadi, Cybersecurity Product Leader

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SecureLayer7, the CREST-accredited offensive security company, today launched BugDazz Autonomous. An autonomous pentesting platform that finds, probes, and exploits vulnerabilities across Web and API surfaces, backed by the same red team that shipped a CVSS 9.9 zero-day last month.Most pentesting tools flag vulnerabilities. BugDazz exploits them. Every finding ships with an attack trace and full reproduction steps, not a severity score. Engineers fix what they can reproduce. Everything else ages in a backlog.Security teams running autonomous tools face two problems. Findings look like scanner output so developers ignore them. And dashboards do not satisfy auditors, so compliance teams run a manual vendor in parallel, paying twice.BugDazz solves both:- Attack trace per finding. Real HTTP request, real response, exact reproduction steps. Not a flag.- Web, API and Active Directory tested as one surface. One contract, one dashboard, one report. No split vendors.- CREST-signed report with every engagement. Accepted by auditors and insurers without supplementary manual engagement.- SOC 2 Type II evidence included. Compliance teams get what they need without additional paperwork.- Built on real offensive research. CVE-2026-25049 (CVSS 9.4). CVE-2025-68613 (CVSS 9.9). 15,000+ exploitable vulnerabilities found across 3,500 engagements.BugDazz Autonomous is available now at securelayer7.net. CREST scope letter and SOC 2 Type II sample report available on request.

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