Mesa County joins amicus brief in U.S. Supreme Court case

The Mesa County Board of County Commissioners voted May 26 to participate in an amicus curiae, or "friend of the court," brief related to a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Board also approved a $15,000 contribution to support the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado's amicus effort.

Mesa County is not a party to the lawsuit. By joining the brief, the county is providing the Court with information about western Colorado communities and how the outcome could affect local governments, public services and regional economies.

The case stems from a lawsuit filed by Boulder County, San Miguel County and the City of Boulder against energy companies, including Suncor and Exxon. The plaintiffs argue the companies should help pay for costs associated with the impacts of climate change.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case and will consider whether those claims can proceed under state law.

Commissioners said the case could have broader implications for energy-producing communities across Colorado.

The amicus brief argues that counties across the state have different economies, industries and priorities. It states that many western Colorado communities rely on energy production and related industries to support jobs, local tax revenue and public services.

According to the brief, the participating counties joined the effort to ensure western Colorado's interests are represented as the Court considers issues that could affect communities beyond the plaintiffs involved in the lawsuit.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case and issue a ruling on the legal questions before it.