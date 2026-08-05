Free Virtual Law Series helps older adults navigate legal topics

The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Colorado is encouraging older adults and caregivers to take advantage of a free Virtual Law Series offered by Colorado Legal Services this fall.

The series is open to everyone but is geared toward older adults and caregivers looking for reliable, practical information from experienced legal professionals. Each session is held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m., making it easy to participate from home.

Fall 2026 Schedule

Sept. 18: Wills & Trusts with Lloyd Quesenberry

Sept. 25: Medicaid Long-Term Care Planning with Shuana Clemmer

Oct. 2: Garnishments with Kate Lackmann

Oct. 9: Bankruptcy with Jose Vasquez

Oct. 23: What to Know When Someone Dies with Clara Brown Shaffer

Oct. 30: Common Tax Issues with Heather Frank

Nov. 6: Medicare Savings Program with Lindsey Watson

Participants must register for sessions in advance. Registration is available online , and assistance with the registration process is available by calling 970-450-7458.

Attendees will also receive a free digital senior law book after each session. Please note that sessions will not be recorded, so participants are encouraged to attend live. This series is offered exclusively in a virtual format.

Whether you're planning ahead, helping a loved one or simply looking to better understand your legal rights and options, this series provides an excellent opportunity to learn from knowledgeable professionals at no cost.

We encourage older adults, caregivers, family members and anyone interested in these topics to join us this fall.