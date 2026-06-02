Grants available for forestry plans and programs in Iowa communities this fall

Through the USDA Forest Service Inflation Reduction Act, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is a pass-through partner for the Urban Forestry Development grants for communities.

The Urban Forestry Development Grant provides reimbursable grants to complete projects such as creating community forestry plans, building urban food forests, hosting educational programming, and workforce development through forestry internships. The grant is a two-year program allowing for projects to take place starting in the fall of 2026 through spring of 2028. Grant funding is competitive, non-match, and awarded in amounts between $10,000 and $50,000 per applicant.

The Urban Forestry Development grants are available to community governmental entities, volunteer organizations, and service organizations involved with local urban and community forest services, to improve management, care, and public engagement with trees growing in parks, natural areas, and along public rights-of-way. Grants will also support projects in Iowa communities through investments in community-identified urban forestry needs, advancing environmental or health benefits.

Eligibility is determined by the assessment tool. The application and requirements, including the assessment tool, are available online at www.iowadnr.gov/urbangrants. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on August 17, 2026. Award recipients will be notified by August 31, 2026.

Contact Chip Murrow at chip.murrow@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-822-1031 for questions about the application, reimbursement and rules. Contact Laurie Dams at lauren.dams@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-782-6414 for application assistance or to set up a site visit.