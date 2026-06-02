Collaboration Drives Progress at NASPI Meeting

The Novel Applications for Synchronized Power Instrumentation (NASPI) community advanced grid measurement innovation at the Spring 2026 NASPI Work Group Meeting and Vendor Show. Utilities, researchers, vendors, and students gathered to collaborate on strengthening grid reliability through improved, time‑synchronized measurement technologies. NASPI is a U.S. Department of Energy Office of Electricity initiative co‑led by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

“NASPI is the lead in synchrophasor applications, and the talks cover so many domains. It’s a small, tight‑knit community, which makes it easy to connect with and learn from people. It’s been a really rewarding experience,” said fifth-year PhD student from Arizona State University, Shiva Moshtagh.

PNNL and EPRI led the meeting’s design and technical direction, shaping an agenda that showcased the latest advances in how grid measurements are collected, analyzed, and applied. Keynotes, utility case studies, task team workshops, demonstrations, and vendor exhibits reinforced NASPI’s role as the nation’s collaborative hub for this work.

Principal investigator and PNNL electrical engineer Jim Follum opened the event and presented new research on distributed waveform analytics, showing how high‑resolution grid data can be transformed into actionable insights. Other PNNL researchers shared advances in data quality, emerging measurement standards, and data‑center monitoring technologies. A complete list of presentation materials and resources is available on the NASPI event page.

Participants learned actionable practices, discovered the latest industry innovation, networked with community leaders, celebrated NASPI awards, and even engaged in qualifying activities to earn professional development hour credits through EPRI. (Photos courtesy of Margaret Axelson)

Speakers from across the NASPI community highlighted progress in grid-modernization infrastructure and technologies, such as assessing large dynamic digital load impacts, timing resilience, and cloud‑native analytics. Sessions highlighted tools that can help utilities detect disturbances, understand changing grid conditions, and improve operational resilience.

Participant Tamina Hawk praised the meeting’s organization and accessibility: “It’s extremely well organized. The combination of utility experience, deep technical dives, and vendor displays keeps you engaged the entire time.”

Through its long-standing expertise and leadership within NASPI, PNNL continues to strengthen national grid reliability and support the transition to data‑driven, modern power system operations—ensuring synchronized measurement technologies move efficiently from research to real‑world impact.

NASPI brings together volunteers committed to improving the resilience, reliability, security, and affordability of the electric grid. Stay engaged with NASPI news and opportunities by signing up for email notifications.