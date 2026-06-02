Think Before You Drink: What You Should Know About Energy Drinks

Published on: June 2, 2026

By Marina Tonial, MPH, CHES®, Community Health Educator

Summer on Cape Cod means long days, outdoor work, beach trips, and for a lot of people — especially teens and young adults — reaching for an energy drink to keep up with it all. They’re everywhere: convenience stores, gas stations, grocery checkouts, and vending machines. And with eye-catching names, bold flavors, and promises of focus and endurance, it’s easy to see the appeal.

But public health professionals are paying closer attention to what’s inside these cans — and what regular consumption may mean for your health.

What’s Actually in an Energy Drink?

Energy drinks are not regulated the same way as sodas or juices. Depending on how a product is marketed, it may be classified as a conventional food or a dietary supplement — a distinction that affects what the manufacturer is required to disclose on the label and how adverse events are reported to regulators. (NIH/National Library of Medicine — Energy Drinks: Food, Dietary Supplement, or Drug?)

Most energy drinks contain a combination of:

Caffeine — typically 80–500 mg per can. A standard cup of coffee contains about 95 mg. Some energy drinks far exceed that.

— typically 80–500 mg per can. A standard cup of coffee contains about 95 mg. Some energy drinks far exceed that. Sugar — many contain 25–40 grams per serving, though “sugar-free” versions substitute artificial sweeteners.

— many contain 25–40 grams per serving, though “sugar-free” versions substitute artificial sweeteners. Taurine — an amino acid included for purported performance benefits, though evidence is limited.

— an amino acid included for purported performance benefits, though evidence is limited. B vitamins — often in very high doses, marketed for energy metabolism.

— often in very high doses, marketed for energy metabolism. Herbal additives — such as guarana (which contains additional caffeine), ginseng, and L-carnitine. The caffeine from guarana is often not separately listed, meaning the total caffeine load can be higher than it appears on the label.

(Source: The Effects of Energy Drinks on the Cardiovascular System, NIH/PubMed, 2025)

Who’s Drinking Them?

Energy drinks are among the most popular dietary supplements among adolescents and young adults in the United States. Research shows that teens aged 13–18 and young adults in their 20s are the heaviest consumers — and that men between 18 and 34 represent the largest consumer group overall. (Nutrients, Jagiellonian University Medical College, 2025)

On Cape Cod, this includes the large seasonal youth workforce in hospitality, food service, landscaping, and retail — many of whom work long hours in summer heat and may turn to energy drinks to get through a shift. Use is also common among student athletes, who may be drawn to the performance-focused marketing that surrounds many of these products.

What Does the Research Say?

The science on energy drinks has grown substantially over the last decade, and the findings are worth taking seriously.

Cardiovascular effects. A 2025 systematic review found that energy drink consumption is consistently linked to increased heart rate, elevated blood pressure, arrhythmias, and in some cases, more serious cardiac events — particularly in people with undiagnosed heart conditions. Researchers identified nine documented cases of cardiac arrest associated with energy drink use, three of which were fatal. (The Dark Side of Energy Drinks, NIH/PubMed, 2023; Cardiovascular Effects Systematic Review, NIH/PubMed, 2025)

Mental health and sleep. Regular high-caffeine consumption is associated with increased anxiety, sleep disruption, headaches, and in adolescents, a greater likelihood of reporting symptoms of depression and fatigue. (Health Effects and Public Health Concerns of Energy Drink Consumption, NIH/PubMed)

Dental health. The high acidity of most energy drinks contributes to tooth enamel erosion — a concern especially for young people whose enamel is still developing. (NIH/PubMed Mini-Review)

Substance use patterns. Research has found a consistent association between regular energy drink use among teens and a higher likelihood of alcohol use, including the dangerous practice of mixing energy drinks with alcohol — which can mask the feeling of intoxication and lead to overconsumption. (NIH/PubMed Mini-Review)

Caffeine toxicity. Consuming multiple energy drinks, or mixing them with caffeine from other sources (coffee, pre-workout supplements, certain teas), can push intake to levels that cause nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, and in rare cases, seizures. The FDA advises that up to 400 mg per day is generally safe for healthy adults — but notes there is no established safe level for children and adolescents. (Johns Hopkins Medicine)

Special Concerns for Young People

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) states clearly that energy drinks are never appropriate for children or adolescents. Caffeine has been associated with harmful neurological and cardiovascular effects in developing bodies, and the AAP recommends that teens ages 12–18 consume no more than 100 mg of caffeine per day from any source — and avoid energy drinks entirely. A recent Consumer Reports test of 23 popular energy drinks found that many contain two to three times that amount in a single can. (AAP Clinical Report; Consumer Reports, March 2026)

Despite these recommendations, energy drinks are heavily marketed to young people through social media, sports sponsorships, and influencer culture. Many teens don’t realize how much caffeine they’re consuming — and a 2024 national poll found that a third of parents underestimated the recommended daily caffeine limit for their teens. (Consumer Reports, March 2026)

Tips for Healthier Energy

If you or someone in your family is relying on energy drinks to get through the day, it may be worth asking why. Fatigue is often a signal — of poor sleep, inadequate hydration, skipped meals, or chronic stress — not a problem that caffeine can sustainably fix.

Some alternatives to consider:

Prioritize sleep. Adults need 7–9 hours; teens need 8–10. Consistent sleep does more for energy and cognitive function than any supplement.

Adults need 7–9 hours; teens need 8–10. Consistent sleep does more for energy and cognitive function than any supplement. Stay hydrated. Dehydration — especially common in summer — is a major driver of fatigue. Water is still the most effective option, particularly for outdoor workers and athletes.

Dehydration — especially common in summer — is a major driver of fatigue. Water is still the most effective option, particularly for outdoor workers and athletes. Eat regularly. Blood sugar dips from skipping meals can cause the energy crashes that many people try to fix with caffeine.

Blood sugar dips from skipping meals can cause the energy crashes that many people try to fix with caffeine. Limit caffeine overall. If you do consume caffeine, stick to moderate amounts (under 400 mg/day for adults; under 100 mg/day for teens), avoid it in the afternoon and evening, and never mix it with alcohol.

The Bottom Line

Energy drinks are not inherently dangerous for most healthy adults in moderation — but the way they’re marketed, and the quantities in which many people (especially young people) consume them, presents real public health concerns. Teens should avoid them entirely. Adults should read labels carefully and be aware of how much caffeine they’re taking in from all sources.

If you have questions about how energy drink use might be affecting your health or your child’s health, talk to your healthcare provider.

Sources