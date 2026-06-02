Multi-discipline training day for the 49th Civil Engineer Squadron

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The 49th Civil Engineer Squadron conducted its monthly Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training day May 28, 2026.

Prime BEEF is a monthly training focusing on maintaining infrastructure, emergency response, and sustaining base operations during deployments.

“All training we accomplish helps with possible situations our Airmen could face when downrange,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gerald Miller, 49th CES noncommissioned officer in charge of commander’s support staff. “We have many different roles we can fill when deployed that we are not tasked to do on a daily basis.”

Training included tactical combat casualty care, CPR, defensive fighting positions, integrated base defense operations and explosives familiarization.

Some Airmen also served as instructors for their peers. The experience helped them develop professionally as they move into NCO roles, according to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Benjamin De La Cruz, 49th CES structural journeyman.

“Getting to instruct allows us to see different perspectives across civil engineering fields,” said De La Cruz.

The 49th Wing dedicates training days to keeping Airmen ready to deploy and perform a variety of mission-essential tasks. This commitment to readiness ensures the 49th Wing’s ability to support any mission worldwide.