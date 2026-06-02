Murph Challenge honors Lt. Michael Murphy at Joint Base Charleston

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. — Service members from across Joint Base Charleston participated in the Murph Challenge at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 29, 2026, honoring the legacy and sacrifice of the fallen U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy through one of the military’s most recognized Hero Workouts of the Day.

Originally created by Murphy as part of his personal physical training regimen, the workout later became known as the “Murph” following his death during combat operations in Afghanistan in 2005. Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, becoming the first Navy service member to receive the award since the Vietnam War.

“The Murph Challenge is traditionally held around Memorial Day as an opportunity to remember our fallen comrades,” said Master Sgt. Oswald John Reyes, 628th Air Base Wing Inspector General Inspection Superintendent. “This is a great opportunity to get our fellow 628th ABW and 437th Airlift Wing partners to come together, enjoy camaraderie and challenge ourselves.”

The workout challenged participants to complete a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and a final 1-mile run. Several participants increased the difficulty by wearing 20-pound weighted vests throughout the event.

Service members completed the challenge individually and in teams, dividing repetitions among teammates to promote unit cohesion, with prizes awarded to top performers.

“There’s a saying: a unit who sweats together stays together. It goes beyond physical fitness because everyone knows after a good workout, you feel better," said Senior Master Sgt. Rachel Marks, 628th Security Forces Squadron acting senior enlisted leader. “When you feel better, you feel more mentally ready to be there for one another, and it builds unit cohesion.”

In addition to honoring Murphy’s sacrifice and promoting physical readiness, the event served as a fundraiser for the Air Force Ball Committee. Proceeds from participant registrations and donations will help support the annual Air Force Ball and assist efforts to make the event free for junior enlisted Airmen.

“All the proceeds from today’s Murph Challenge directly went to the Air Force Ball on behalf of the Air Force Ball Committee,” said Marks. “We want to thank everyone for coming out. Be on the lookout for future events that we’ll be hosting in July. We have a ‘Ruck N’ Roll’ challenge to test your physical endurance, as well as a ‘Jail N’ Bail’ event. Come out and support your teams to support a great cause, which is making the Air Force Ball free for all junior enlisted Airmen.”

As the Department of the Air Force continues to emphasize a culture of sustained fitness and readiness, events such as the Murph Challenge provide service members opportunities to build endurance, strengthen unit cohesion and foster resilience while honoring the service and sacrifice of those who came before them.