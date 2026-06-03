CFAY Kicks Off 101 Critical Days of Summer

Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) kicked off the Navy’s 101 Critical Days of Summer with a safety training at the installation’s Fleet Theater May 21, urging Sailors, civilians and families to stay vigilant during a period historically marked by a sharp rise in off duty mishaps. Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) reports that during the same timeframe last year, 27 service members were killed off duty, most in preventable roadway incidents.

“Data continues to show a general lack of situational awareness and complacency,” NAVSAFECOM said, underscoring the need for early, proactive risk management. The goal of CFAY Safety Department’s training is simple: keep every Sailor and family member safe, mission ready, and present for duty. The summer season – from Memorial Day through Labor Day – brings increased travel, outdoor recreation and holiday celebrations, all of which increase risk if precautions are ignored.

Heat illness remains one of the most common and preventable dangers. NAVSAFECOM reports that in 2023, 294 people in the U.S. died from excessive heat, and the Navy saw an increase in heat related injuries in fiscal year 2024. Sailors should recognize early symptoms such as cramps, dizziness and heavy sweating, and take immediate action before conditions worsen. CFAY Safety Director Amanda Grose informs Sailors during the training, “In the summer heat – stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade before the heat catches up with you.”

Bicycle and water safety remain priorities for a base surrounded by busy roads and open water. Nearly 1,000 cyclists are killed each year in the U.S., most in collisions with vehicles. “Remember that wearing your helmet, staying visible, obeying traffic rules, and assuming drivers may not see you are good rules to live by,” Grose said. Drowning also remains a leading cause of accidental death, with more than 4,000 fatalities annually. Even strong swimmers should use the buddy system and stay alert to rip currents, drop offs and changing conditions. Grose advised that, “Around the water, wear your life jackets, swim with a buddy, and keep a close, undistracted eye on the kids.”

Driving and motorcycle safety remain the most urgent concerns. Last year, 45 Sailors and Marines were killed in motorcycle crashes, and speeding contributed to nearly one third of all U.S. traffic deaths. Grose encouraged Sailors to, “plan your trips, take breaks, and always have a designated driver if your plans involve alcohol.” Alcohol also remains a major factor in summer mishaps, especially around water and outdoor activities.

Grose said every Sailor is essential to the mission and every loss is preventable. “The bottom line is to look out for yourselves and look out for each other. We want you to relax, have fun, and make great memories with your families this summer, but please do it safely.” She continued, “you are our most important asset and the most valuable part of the CFAY Team – without you our mission will not succeed.”

For more information, Sailors can contact the CFAY Safety Office or visit the Naval Safety Command website: https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/101-CDOS/