Maine National Guard Supports Auburn Middle School Students in Building Leadership and Resilience Your browser does not support the audio element.

More than 30 eighth-grade students from Auburn Middle School participated in a day of leadership and character-building activities hosted by the Maine National Guard's Counterdrug Task Force at the Bog Brook Training Site in Gilead on May 21.

The event immersed students in a series of outdoor challenges that emphasized critical thinking, cooperation, and perseverance. Working in small groups, participants tackled obstacles that required trust, adaptability, and effective decision-making to achieve success.

Facilitated by members of the Counterdrug Task Force, the program is part of the Maine National Guard's ongoing commitment to youth development and substance abuse prevention through positive engagement and experiential learning.

"The program’s mission is to prevent substance misuse before it occurs by providing students with experiences that reinforce positive decision-making, teamwork, and leadership, while strengthening protective factors and reducing risk factors," said Counterdrug Task Force member Sgt. 1st Class CJ Lasselle. "These activities help them recognize their strengths while learning the importance of working together to accomplish a mission."

Throughout the day, students moved through multiple stations that tested their ability to communicate, solve problems, and support one another under pressure. Each exercise encouraged participants to step outside their comfort zones while building confidence in themselves and their peers.

The Counterdrug Task Force works alongside schools, community organizations, and law enforcement agencies across Maine to deliver prevention-focused programs that encourage healthy choices and personal growth. Leadership camps, educational outreach, and team-building events are among the initiatives designed to equip young people with skills they can apply in school, at home, and in their communities.

For many students, the visit provided their first exposure to a military training environment and an opportunity to interact directly with the Maine National Guard. Along the way, they gained insight into the values of service, accountability, and commitment while discovering new ways to approach challenges as a group.

By the end of the event, students departed with strengthened relationships, increased self-confidence, and practical lessons in leadership that will continue to serve them beyond the classroom.

The partnership between Auburn Middle School and the Maine National Guard Counterdrug Task Force demonstrates a shared investment in helping young people build the skills and character needed to become successful leaders in their schools and communities.