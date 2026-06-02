Cleaning 365 Services Launches Performance-Driven Commercial Cleaning Programs Across North America

Cleaning 365 Services provides certified performance-driven commercial cleaning programs for offices, medical facilities, retail spaces, and industrial buildings across North America. Cleaning 365 Services applies ISO-certified and compliance-driven cleaning protocols for medical, industrial, and commercial facilities across Canada and the United States. Cleaning 365 Services uses performance monitoring systems and structured quality controls to ensure consistent commercial cleaning results across all client facilities.

Certified commercial cleaning company expands performance-based cleaning programs designed for offices, medical facilities, retail, and industrial spaces.

Our clients are not buying a cleaning service, they are buying certainty. We built our system so performance is measured, consistent, and reliable every single shift.” — Sana Salman, CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleaning 365 Services is announcing the launch of its performance-driven commercial cleaning programs for businesses across Canada and the United States. The company operates under ISO 9001, UL ECOLOGO, GREENGUARD, WSIB, IPC, and WBE certifications and maintains a 95 percent client retention rate by treating Commercial Cleaning Services Canada

as a structured operational service rather than a transactional vendor relationship.

The announcement addresses a persistent issue in the commercial cleaning industry: inconsistent service quality after contract onboarding. Many facility managers report that vendors initially perform well but gradually reduce service standards, including incomplete restroom sanitation, inconsistent disinfection of high-touch surfaces, and frequent changes in cleaning staff without continuity of process or oversight.

Facility operators are often left choosing between inconsistent independent vendors and rigid national franchise models that do not adapt to specific building requirements. Cleaning 365 Services positions itself as an alternative by focusing on structured, performance-based cleaning programs tailored to facility type, usage patterns, and regulatory requirements.

Cleaning 365 Services provides customized cleaning programs for Office Cleaning Services Ontario, medical and dental clinics, retail environments, industrial facilities, warehouses, government buildings, and multi-tenant properties. Rather than applying uniform cleaning schedules, the company builds site-specific protocols based on facility size, traffic flow, and operational needs.

For office environments, Cleaning 365 assigns trained staff to specific facilities to ensure continuity and familiarity with building layouts. High-traffic zones such as lobbies, restrooms, kitchens, and conference rooms are serviced according to frequency-based cleaning schedules designed to prioritize hygiene in areas with the highest usage.

In Medical and Industrial Cleaning Solutions, Cleaning 365 follows clinical-grade disinfection protocols aligned with applicable public health guidelines. Treatment rooms, patient contact surfaces, reception areas, and washrooms are cleaned using procedures designed to reduce cross-contamination risks and support infection control standards.

Retail facilities such as grocery stores and shopping centers require additional focus on floor safety and presentation. Cleaning 365 provides floor maintenance services including cleaning, polishing, and surface treatment for high-traffic flooring systems, with emphasis on slip resistance and visual cleanliness to support customer experience and safety compliance.

Industrial and warehouse facilities require scalable cleaning programs that operate alongside production schedules. Cleaning 365 provides structured cleaning for large-scale environments, including floor sweeping, restroom sanitation, loading dock maintenance, and drain cleaning, while ensuring minimal disruption to operational workflows.

The company’s ISO 9001 certification reflects its structured quality management system, which includes documented procedures for service delivery, performance tracking, corrective action processes, and external audits. This framework ensures that cleaning services are delivered consistently and can be measured against defined operational standards.

UL ECOLOGO and GREENGUARD certifications apply to the cleaning products used in client facilities, ensuring compliance with environmental and indoor air quality standards. These certifications are particularly relevant for healthcare environments, LEED-certified buildings, and facilities with air quality or chemical sensitivity requirements.

WSIB coverage ensures workplace safety compliance and protects client organizations from liability related to cleaning staff injuries on-site. IPC and WBE certifications further support regulatory alignment and supplier diversity requirements for institutional clients.

“Our clients are not buying a cleaning service. They are buying certainty,” said Salman Rehan, CEO of Cleaning 365 Services. “When a facility manager signs with us, they no longer need to worry about whether cleaning standards are being met consistently. We built our certifications, staffing model, and quality systems so that clients can trust that every shift is completed properly. That is the product we deliver.”

Cleaning 365 Services structures its pricing based on actual facility requirements rather than fixed service packages. This allows clients to pay for the specific scope of work required for their facility type, whether it is a standard office requiring nightly cleaning or a medical clinic requiring clinical-grade disinfection protocols.

The company also offers day porter services for high-traffic facilities that require continuous maintenance during business hours. This includes lobby upkeep, restroom maintenance, and spill response services designed to support customer-facing environments without requiring internal facility staff hires.

“We hear the same feedback from new clients,” Rehan added. “Their previous vendor performed well at the start and then service quality declined. We built a system where performance is measured continuously, standards are documented, and issues are corrected before the client ever has to escalate them. Our 95 percent retention rate reflects that approach.”

Cleaning 365 Services continues to expand its operations across Canada and the United States, focusing on mid-size commercial facilities seeking reliable, standardized, and performance-measured cleaning solutions.

About Cleaning 365 Services

Cleaning 365 Services is a certified commercial cleaning company operating across Ontario and Canada, providing structured cleaning programs for offices, medical and dental facilities, retail spaces, warehouses, industrial facilities, car dealerships, condominiums, and government buildings. The company holds ISO 9001, UL ECOLOGO, GREENGUARD, WSIB, IPC, and WBE certifications and maintains a 4.9 client rating.

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