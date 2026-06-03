Next Employment Expands Industrial and Warehouse Staffing Services Across Ontario

Next Employment Inc. provides fast, reliable industrial and warehouse staffing solutions across Ontario, helping businesses scale their workforce with pre-screened skilled labour. Next Employment Inc. connects Ontario manufacturers and warehouses with reliable, pre-screened industrial workers for fast and scalable staffing solutions. Next Employment Inc. provides flexible temporary, temp-to-hire, and permanent staffing solutions for warehouses, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities across Ontario.

Ontario staffing agency expands capacity to provide pre-screened industrial workers, forklift operators, and warehouse staff on demand.

We provide qualified, pre-screened workers quickly, helping manufacturers, food processing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centers maintain productivity and scale their workforce when needed.” — Salman Rehan, CEO

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MISSISSAUGA, ON — Next Employment Inc., a Mississauga-based industrial and Food staffing agency, is announcing expanded service capacity to meet growing demand from Ontario manufacturers, distribution centers, third-party logistics providers, and warehousing companies that need qualified, pre-screened industrial labour quickly and efficiently. Operating from 2798 Thamesgate Drive, Unit 8, Mississauga, Next Employment serves clients across the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton, Brampton, and surrounding Ontario industrial markets.

Ontario employers continue to face significant staffing challenges. A distribution center may post a general labour position, receive dozens of applications, conduct interviews, and make multiple hires, only to experience no-shows, early turnover, or workers who are not suited to the physical demands of the role. The process consumes valuable HR resources and often leaves operations understaffed during critical periods.

These challenges become even more pronounced during peak seasons, production increases, and contract expansions. Manufacturers operating large facilities frequently need machine operators, assembly workers, and warehouse staff on short notice but cannot scale internal recruitment efforts quickly enough to meet production commitments. Cold storage facilities face additional challenges because workers must be capable of performing in physically demanding, low-temperature environments.

Seasonal operations encounter a different problem. Warehousing and e-commerce fulfillment companies often require large numbers of additional workers for several weeks or months and then reduce staffing levels once demand returns to normal. Building a permanent workforce for temporary volume increases can create unnecessary employment costs and administrative complexity.

To address these challenges, Next Employment maintains an active roster of pre-screened industrial staffing agency workers across key disciplines, including general labour, forklift operation, machine operation, quality control, shipping and receiving, material handling, pick-and-pack positions, and warehouse support roles. Candidates are screened for physical capability, relevant certifications, workplace suitability, and applicable work experience before being assigned to client facilities.

Forklift operators supplied by Next Employment carry current certifications appropriate to the client's environment, including counterbalance, reach truck, and order picker qualifications. This allows businesses to receive workers who can safely and legally operate the specific equipment used in their facilities from day one.

For manufacturers, Next Employment focuses on matching candidates with relevant production and machinery experience. Rather than placing general labour workers into specialized operating environments, the company identifies candidates whose backgrounds align with the client's operational requirements, helping reduce training time and improve productivity.

Speed is a core component of the company's service model. When a distribution center, warehouse, or manufacturing facility experiences an unexpected staffing requirement, Next Employment can quickly identify and deploy qualified workers from its existing candidate network. For many standard industrial positions, worker placement can occur within hours rather than weeks.

Next Employment offers flexible staffing solutions designed to match each client's workforce requirements.

Temporary staffing services allow employers to scale labour levels based on demand while avoiding the administrative burden associated with direct hiring. Next Employment manages payroll processing, statutory remittances, workplace insurance obligations, and assignment administration, enabling clients to focus on operations.

The company's temp-to-hire model provides employers with the opportunity to evaluate workers in a real-world environment before making a permanent hiring decision. This approach helps reduce hiring risk by allowing employers to assess attendance, productivity, reliability, and workplace fit before extending a long-term offer.

Permanent placement services are also available for organizations seeking long-term talent in skilled and supervisory positions, including lead hands, supervisors, logistics coordinators, and quality assurance professionals. Through its established candidate network and recruitment resources, Next Employment helps clients reduce time-to-fill for difficult positions.

"Every production manager and warehouse director we talk to has lost time and money to bad hires that showed up for two shifts and disappeared, or to a long hiring process that left them short-staffed through a critical production period," said Salman Rehan, CEO of Next Employment. "We built our service so that when a client calls us because they need qualified workers quickly, we can respond immediately. We have the people, the certifications, and the screening process already in place so clients do not have to start from scratch every time they need to scale."

Next Employment primarily serves industrial and logistics businesses with workforces ranging from approximately 50 to 500 employees. Its client base includes third-party logistics providers, automotive suppliers, food processing companies, e-commerce fulfillment operations, manufacturers, warehousing businesses, and building materials distributors.

The company is also positioned to support businesses experiencing growth through facility expansions, new warehouse openings, increased production capacity, or the addition of second and third shifts. By supplying multiple workers simultaneously, Next Employment helps organizations accelerate workforce ramp-up and reduce operational delays.

The company's staffing approach is designed around operational continuity. Labour shortages can have immediate financial consequences for manufacturers and distribution operations, leading to missed production targets, delayed shipments, customer service issues, and increased overtime costs. By providing access to screened and qualified workers, Next Employment helps employers maintain productivity while reducing recruitment-related disruptions.

"Our clients operate in environments where staffing shortages directly impact performance and profitability," added Rehan. "Whether it is a warehouse that needs additional pickers and packers or a manufacturer looking for experienced machine operators, our focus is delivering workers who are prepared, qualified, and ready to contribute from day one. We are committed to being a staffing partner that helps businesses keep moving."

About Next Employment

Next Employment Inc. is an industrial and office staffing agency based in Mississauga, Ontario. The company specializes in temporary, temp-to-hire, and permanent staffing solutions for manufacturers, distribution centers, warehouses, third-party logistics providers, and related industrial businesses. Services include the placement of general labourers, forklift operators, machine operators, shipping and receiving personnel, quality control inspectors, material handlers, and warehouse associates throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario.

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