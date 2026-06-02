Growtheon Challenges Legacy Agency Software With AI-Powered Growth Platform

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New all-in-one platform gives agencies CRM, automation, AI voice, funnels, websites, and client management without bloated software stacks.

When we got banned from HighLevel, I realized agencies needed a platform they could actually control. That moment lit the fire for Growtheon.” — John M. Deleman - Founder, Growtheon

NANTICOKE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growtheon today announced the launch of its AI-powered growth platform, positioning the company as a direct and disruptive alternative to HighLevel and the legacy agency software model.HighLevel, also known by many agencies as GoHighLevel, has become one of the best-known all-in-one sales and marketing platforms for agencies. It combines tools such as CRM, funnels, websites, workflows, messaging, appointment booking, marketing automation and white-label capabilities into one system. For years, agencies have used platforms like HighLevel to manage client campaigns, automate follow-up, resell software and operate their businesses from a central dashboard.But for Growtheon founder John M. Deleman, the relationship with that model ended with a hard lesson: agencies need more than software. They need control.According to Growtheon, Deleman previously built inside the HighLevel ecosystem and believed he was operating within the rules. The company says that after being told he was compliant, his account was terminated days later without warning and client accounts were moved out of his control. Instead of rebuilding on another platform with the same risks, Deleman decided to build his own.“That was the moment everything changed,” said John M. Deleman, Founder of Growtheon. “I remember saying, ‘Yeah, we’re going to end up replacing HighLevel.’ It was not a slogan. It was a decision. When you realize someone else can control the foundation of your business, you either accept it or you build something better.”Growtheon was created as an independent AI-powered CRM and agency growth platform designed to help businesses manage leads, automate workflows, build funnels and websites, communicate with clients, organize pipelines, deploy AI-powered systems and scale without stacking multiple subscriptions.The company’s message is simple: agencies should not have to pay more just because they grow.“In my opinion, the old model was squeezing agencies,” Deleman said. “You pay more, stack more tools, get locked in deeper and still do not fully control the system your clients depend on. I felt ripped off by the way the industry was moving, and I knew other agency owners felt the same pressure. Growtheon is our answer to that.”Growtheon offers an all-in-one platform that includes CRM, automation, funnels, websites, email and SMS marketing, calendar tools, pipeline management, AI assistants, white-label capabilities, client communication and agency-focused infrastructure. The company positions its pricing around a flat, transparent model, including a $97 per month plan designed to give agencies access to the tools they need without the escalating software costs that often come with growth.“HighLevel proved there was demand for an all-in-one agency platform,” Deleman added. “But no category stays untouchable forever. Growtheon is not here to be a clone. We are here to build the platform we wish existed before we got banned.”The launch comes as agencies, marketers and SaaS operators are looking for more control over their tech stack, client accounts, automation systems and recurring revenue models. Growtheon is entering the market with a strong founder-led story, a direct competitor position and a mission to help agencies stop renting their future from platforms they do not control.“What happened to us could have ended the business,” said Deleman. “Instead, it became the blueprint. We took the frustration, the pressure and the lesson from that experience, and we turned it into a platform built for agency owners who refuse to get boxed in.”Growtheon is now available at www.growtheon.co

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