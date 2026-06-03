Staritas Appoints Rajneesh Kumar as Chief Technology Officer

Rajneesh Kumar, Staritas Chief Technology Officer

Veteran technology executive joins to accelerate AI-powered innovation as healthcare supply chain intelligence company expands next-generation platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One month after launching as an independent company, Staritas, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare supply chain solutions, named Rajneesh Kumar as Chief Technology Officer. The move is the company’s first major leadership hire and a signal of their commitment to investing in world class product and technology solutions."Healthcare organizations face growing pressure to make smarter decisions faster, and that's exactly the problem Staritas is built to solve," said CEO Emmet O'Gara. "Raj has the technical depth and operational leadership to accelerate our AI investments, expand our platform, and advance our mission of helping healthcare leaders make every choice clear, and we are thrilled to be adding him to our team."Kumar comes to Staritas with more than 25 years of experience leading enterprise technology transformation across healthcare, fintech, and revenue cycle management. As CTO, he will lead the company’s technology strategy with a focus on accelerating product innovation, strengthening data and platform capabilities, and delivering scalable solutions that help organizations around the world make more informed decisions so they can better manage all aspects of their healthcare supply chain.Prior to joining Staritas, Kumar served as CTO at AccessOne, where he led end-to-end platform modernization initiatives spanning cloud-native architecture, data foundations, security, and compliance. His leadership helped scale secure digital payment and patient financing solutions while advancing operational efficiency and platform performance. Earlier leadership roles at ConnectYourCare, Intermedix, and Change Healthcare further established his track record of connecting technology strategy to measurable business outcomes, building high-performing teams, and delivering enterprise value in complex, highly regulated environments. Kumar joins Staritas at a time of significant momentum, following its spin out from ECRI as an independent company focused on transforming healthcare supply chain intelligence through independent data, advanced analytics, and AI-driven solutions.The healthcare supply chain is becoming increasingly dynamic, requiring organizations to move beyond reactive approaches and toward more proactive, data-driven strategies. Staritas sits on one of the largest independent sources of supply and capital data in the industry, and its customers, which include nearly 90% of top U.S. hospitals, collectively find up to $13 billion in savings opportunities annually through its platform.“Staritas is uniquely positioned at the intersection of healthcare, data, and technology,” said Kumar. “The company has a tremendous foundation through its independent datasets, deep domain expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. I’m excited to join the team at this important stage of growth and help shape the next generation of intelligent solutions that empower healthcare organizations to navigate increasingly complex supply chain decisions.”Supported by a strategic growth investment from Accel-KKR, Staritas continues to invest in technologies and capabilities designed to help customers anticipate change, identify opportunities, and make more confident decisions through advanced analytics and intelligent automation. To learn more about these solutions and the value they are delivering to healthcare organizations around the world, visit staritas.com.About StaritasStaritas helps healthcare supply chain leaders around the world make more informed decisions so they can understand market trends and better manage all aspects of their supply chain. With Staritas, they can see all the options with the largest independent source of supply and capital data, seize the opportunities with access to deep industry expertise, and achieve their organizational goals. That’s why nearly 90% of the top U.S. hospitals and health systems trust our five decades of expertise for their most important supply chain and recall management decisions. And it’s how our clients find up to $13B in opportunity savings every year. Staritas. Make every choice clear. Learn more at www.staritas.com

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