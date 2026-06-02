UTV Crash with Injury in Deerfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer William Jones

603-271-3361

June 2, 2026

Deerfield, NH – On June 1, 2026 at approximately 5:50 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a single UTV rollover crash involving two minors in Deerfield. A Conservation Officer arrived at the scene at 6:40 p.m.

The minor was operating a UTV on private land along a straight and flat section of Babb Road and lost control of the UTV, causing it to roll over. Neither of the minors involved were wearing helmets, and the passenger received serious injuries as a result of the crash. Both minors were transported by Raymond Ambulance Services to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the primary cause of the crash is operator inexperience. Conservation Officers were assisted by the Deerfield Police Department and Raymond EMS personnel.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind people that operators or passengers under 18 should always wear helmets and safety equipment when operating OHRVs.