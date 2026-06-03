June 3 and June 10 Public Hearings Related to Fis 400 Cancelled

CONTACT:

Stephanie L. Simek, Ph.D: 603-271-3511

Tanya Haskell: 603-271-3511

June 3, 2026

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) is canceling public hearings scheduled for June 3 and June 10. We are extremely grateful for the strong participation we received during our recent public discussion sessions. Your feedback, experiences, and perspectives have been invaluable to our understanding of the issues and opportunities ahead.

NHFG recognizes that these public discussion sessions were new and different for many participants. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we introduced this slightly different approach to gathering input. The feedback we received was candid, constructive, and overwhelmingly positive, and it will meaningfully inform our management efforts moving forward. We look forward to continuing our public engagement work and building on the momentum these conversations created.

After reviewing all the input we received—and at the direction of the Governor’s Office—we will pause rulemaking related to fee adjustments and the Fis 400‑series fishing rules. We will return to these topics at a later date and continue working closely with the hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife‑viewing, and hiking communities, as well as other stakeholders, to ensure the most open and transparent process possible.

Between now and January 1, 2027, we will focus on re‑adopting expiring rules with only minor editorial updates. More substantive adjustments will be considered after January 1, informed by the input we have received from the public.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our public discussion sessions, our online and in-person surveys, our meetings with your club members, and our email comment opportunities over the past two months. Your engagement, your insight, and your support mean a great deal to us.

We will continue to post updates on our website and social media regarding public input opportunities, rulemaking timelines, and upcoming proposals.

As Executive Director of New Hampshire Fish and Game, I am extremely proud of our staff and deeply grateful to the public for your engagement, your partnership, and your commitment to working with us. I look forward to the future of this agency, supported by a strong and dedicated constituency base.

For transparency, under the process we were following, the next step would have been to gather additional information at the first public hearing and then determine whether to move forward. If we had chosen to continue, we would have made any necessary adjustments based on the four public discussion sessions and the first public hearing and then held a second public hearing before submitting a final proposal to JLCAR for both the fee adjustments and the Fis 400‑series rules. If we had chosen not to move forward, the process would have concluded at that point following the first hearing.

In the months ahead, I am committed to using the authorities provided to the Department to right‑size our fiscal challenges, ensure we remain fiscally responsible, and continue addressing the ecological and environmental needs of the species we manage while supporting the public we serve.

Managing these unique environments and the remarkable wildlife and fisheries held in the public trust is an extraordinary honor. Thank you for your continued support of our mission and our work.