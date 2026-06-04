NEURORGANIZED Launches Free Task Management Platform Designed to Reduce Overwhelm and Support Executive Functioning

Capture image of the Neurorganized task management platform

NEURORGANIZED, a new life management platform built specifically for neurodivergent adults, today announced the launch of its growing collection.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ashley Rodriguez, a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Senior Marketing Specialist, and Industrial-Organizational Psychology student, today announced the launch of NEURORGANIZED, a platform dedicated to helping neurodivergent adults reduce overwhelm through practical organizational systems, digital resources, and a completely free task management application.Available at Neurorganized.com, NEURORGANIZED was created to support adults navigating ADHD, AuDHD, executive dysfunction, task paralysis, and the daily challenges of managing home, work, and personal responsibilities.Unlike traditional productivity tools that often emphasize rigid routines and unrealistic expectations, NEURORGANIZED focuses on creating flexible systems that work with the way neurodivergent minds naturally process information.“Many people aren’t struggling because they’re lazy or unmotivated,” said Rodriguez. “They’re overwhelmed by the constant mental load of managing everyday life. NEURORGANIZED was built to reduce that friction and provide practical tools that feel achievable instead of exhausting.”The platform offers a growing collection of downloadable resources designed to simplify organization and reduce decision fatigue. Current offerings include home management systems, routine builders, household operations trackers, vision board journals, monthly planners, habit trackers, executive functioning worksheets, and home organization resources.At the center of the platform is the free NEURORGANIZED task management app , which helps users organize responsibilities across home, work, and personal growth. The platform also includes community-focused features such as accountability partnerships, collaborative goal tracking, and community challenges designed to provide encouragement and support.The tools were developed with the understanding that no two people organize their lives the same way. Rather than forcing users into a one-size-fits-all productivity framework, NEURORGANIZED encourages individuals to build systems that align with their unique thinking styles, energy levels, and executive functioning needs.Rodriguez’s background in Industrial-Organizational Psychology played a significant role in shaping the platform’s approach. Throughout her career in marketing, business strategy, and systems development, she repeatedly observed talented and capable individuals struggling under the weight of overwhelm despite having access to countless productivity tools and resources.Those observations inspired the creation of NEURORGANIZED.By combining psychology-informed design principles with practical organizational systems, the platform aims to help users reduce mental clutter, create sustainable routines, and build environments that support long-term success rather than short-lived motivation.“Organization isn’t about becoming a different person,” Rodriguez said. “It’s about creating systems that support the person you already are. My mission is to help people spend less time fighting overwhelm and more time focusing on what matters most to them.”As awareness of neurodiversity continues to grow, NEURORGANIZED seeks to become a trusted resource for individuals looking for compassionate, realistic solutions that acknowledge the everyday realities of executive functioning challenges.About Ashley RodriguezAshley Rodriguez is a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, Senior Marketing Specialist, entrepreneur, and Industrial-Organizational Psychology student in her Master of Science emphasizing IO Psychology. She specializes in the bridge between human behavior, systems design, organizational effectiveness, and user experience.About NEURORGANIZEDNEURORGANIZED provides digital planners, templates, trackers, journals, organizational systems, and a free task management platform designed to help neurodivergent adults reduce overwhelm and improve executive functioning across home, work, and personal growth.For more information, visit Neurorganized.com.

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