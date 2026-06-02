DEVCOM CBC Researchers Gather to Solve Tough Problems

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD –What began in 2010 as a small-scale gathering has turned into an annual widely-celebrated event at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC). Caffeinated and curious, personnel from across the Center convened for “Coffee with Colleagues," a dynamic forum where scientists, engineers, and technicians mingle, conduct demonstrations, and showcase their projects on posters.

Dr. Peter Emanuel, DEVCOM CBC Senior Research Scientist, Bioengineering, has led Coffee with Colleagues at the Center since its humble beginnings.

“It's great to see how much this has grown” he said ahead of the awards ceremony. “It's my favorite event of the year, bringing everyone together to solve tough problems—that’s what we do here.”

With nearly one hundred project posters, exhibits, and live demonstrations, the room buzzed with evidence of continuous progress and focus on future innovation and collaboration.

One notable exhibit was Poly-CAT (Polymer Catalyst), presented by Laura Graham, a DEVCOM CBC chemical engineer. The display illustrated how a specialized powder was designed to safely neutralize chemical weapons by transforming deadly liquid chemicals into solid blocks without the risk of detonation.

Across the floor, another demonstration highlighted operational readiness through digital innovation. The experience was immediate and interactive as Tom Symonds, DEVCOM CBC artist, demonstrated the concept visualization capability at the Center. "Think of something you wish existed," he would propose, and within seconds of colleagues describing an invention, the idea was already being sketched out on a tablet. This rapid, real-time workflow captures the spark of inspiration, transforming verbal concepts provided by scientists and engineers into digital 2D and 3D illustrations.

Symonds shared that the team could create a full spectrum of interactive software—including virtual reality and augmented reality—that allows users to "step inside" a design, as well as physical items that bring the digital concept into the palm of their hand.

"Coffee with Colleagues is a critical event for many reasons," Symonds added. " CBC members can get inspired by the awesome work being done and showcased. New CBC team members can begin to orient themselves in relation to the mission and it can be a good forum for finding common interests for collaboration.” He continued, “Lastly, it is the best opportunity for leadership and guests to get an overarching view of all that is going on at the Center at one time, meet the personnel, and get a sense of what the future will entail."

As attendees moved between demonstrations and poster displays focused on chemical and biological defense solutions, simple conversations turned into planning and collaboration. A panel of judges evaluated each entry, and several subject matter experts were recognized for their innovative ideas through an awards ceremony.

Among the numerous award-winning posters recognized for defense innovation, notable examples included"Improved Early Warning Through Mission Partner Integration,” and “The Bioweapons Smart Book: An Informational Manual,"alongside other cutting-edge displays highlighting advancements across design, chemistry, biology, and operations.

Dr. Christopher Whalley, a toxicologist at the Center, presented theBioweapons Smart Book poster and praised the event’s collaborative environment. "Coffee with Colleagues was an outstanding forum to share our efforts with the rest of DEVCOM CBC," Whalley said. "This was a collaborative effort between both research and operations arms at the Center. The fact we won an award was icing on the cake!"

Year after year, Coffee with Colleagues proves to be more than just a tradition; it is a vital touchpoint for the workforce. By bringing members of the workforce together to celebrate and learn about one another’s cutting-edge work, the event reinforces DEVCOM CBC’s role as the Army’s leader in CBRNE innovation.