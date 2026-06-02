Memphians Walk for What Matters This August 18

City Invites Residents to Join the Walk of Perseverance on Never Give Up Day and Take a Step for the People, Dreams, and Challenges They Refuse to Give Up On.

We often celebrate achievement, but rarely do we celebrate perseverance. Never Give Up Day exists to recognize the people who keep going long before success arrives."” — —Alain Horoit, Founder of Never Give Up Day

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This August 18 , the people of Memphis are invited to participate in a unique and meaningful community movement as the city joins the global celebration of Never Give Up Day through the Walk of Perseverance Officially proclaimed by Mayor Paul Young, August 18 has been recognized in Memphis as Never Give Up Day, a day dedicated to perseverance, resilience, hope, and the determination to keep moving forward despite life's challenges.This year, Never Give Up Day becomes more participatory than ever through the Walk of Perseverance, a global initiative encouraging people to walk for the people, causes, dreams, recoveries, goals, and personal struggles they refuse to give up on.Unlike traditional organized walks, the Walk of Perseverance has no starting line and no finish line. Participants can walk from anywhere in Memphis—whether in their neighborhood, a local park, downtown, at work, with family, friends, colleagues, community groups, or entirely on their own.The objective is simple: to transform perseverance into action."Many people carry challenges, hopes, dreams, and personal battles silently," said Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day. "Walking on Never Give Up Day is a symbolic way of saying: I still believe. I still care. I am still trying. I am not giving up. Every step becomes a reminder of how far we have come and a commitment to keep moving forward."Participants are encouraged to join the official Memphis walk through the interactive world map at walk.nevergiveupday.com, where they can add their location, story, message, and reason for walking.The initiative is open to everyone.Whether someone is:Recovering from illness,Pursuing a dream,Supporting a loved one,Rebuilding after a setback,Working toward a personal goal,Honoring a cause they believe in,the walk provides an opportunity to publicly express a private commitment.Organizations, schools, sports clubs, churches, charities, businesses, and community groups are also encouraged to mobilize around the people, causes, and communities they serve and refuse to give up on.According to Horoit, the concept behind the walk is intentionally simple."We often celebrate achievements, but rarely do we celebrate perseverance itself," he said. "Never Give Up Day recognizes the people who keep going, even when it's hard. Walking becomes a visible expression of that determination. It turns an invisible commitment into a visible action."Never Give Up Day has grown into an international observance celebrated in dozens of countries and proclaimed by more than 137 U.S. and Canadian cities. The day was created to recognize perseverance and encourage people facing challenges to continue pursuing what matters most to them.For Memphis residents, August 18 presents an opportunity not only to celebrate perseverance but also to demonstrate it.This year, Memphis walks for what matters.Residents wishing to participate can join the official city walk or create their own themed walk at: walk.nevergiveupday.comAbout Never Give Up Day:Observed annually on August 18, Never Give Up Day is a global celebration of perseverance, resilience, and determination. The day honors individuals who continue moving forward despite setbacks, adversity, illness, loss, challenges, and obstacles. Through the Walk of Perseverance, participants around the world are invited to take a symbolic step for what they refuse to give up on.

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