Frank Caprio’s Final Tribute to Perseverance Was for Never Give Up Day

Even in his final days, Judge Frank Caprio inspired the world to persevere—Never Give Up Day carries his message forward

Frank Caprio showed us that even in the face of life’s final moments, the call to never give up endures” — Alain Horoit

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just two days before his passing, Judge Frank Caprio, beloved for his wisdom, compassion, and enduring optimism, shared a heartfelt message for Never Give Up Day August 18 ). In the video, Caprio spoke of overcoming life’s challenges, embracing resilience, and encouraging everyone to persevere, leaving a lasting message that now carries even greater significance.Alain Horoit, founder of Never Give Up Day, reflected on the moment: “Judge Frank Caprio’s message reminds us that perseverance is timeless. Even in his final days, he chose to inspire, uplift, and remind us all that giving up is never an option. His spirit will continue to guide the Never Give Up Day movement.”Never Give Up Day, launched by Horoit after he personally experienced loss and the struggle to rebuild his life, is a global observance dedicated to honoring perseverance, courage, and the relentless human spirit. Since its inception, the day has been officially proclaimed by 137 city mayors across the United States and Canada and has grown to be celebrated in more than 40 countries worldwide. This year, Never Give Up Day expanded its reach even further, with celebrations and messages in multiple languages, including the launch of Día de Nunca Rendirse for Spanish-speaking communities.Caprio’s final message underscores the core mission of Never Give Up Day: to inspire individuals to face challenges with courage and determination, no matter the circumstances. His heartfelt words serve as a reminder that the power to persevere is universal and that even small acts of resilience can ripple out to inspire millions.Horoit added: “Frank Caprio’s choice to dedicate one of his last messages to Never Give Up Day is a profound honor for the movement. It reinforces that perseverance is not only a personal journey but a message that resonates across generations and communities. His wisdom, kindness, and enduring optimism embody everything this day stands for.”For more on Judge Frank Caprio’s final message and the global celebration of Never Give Up Day, view the video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNgFuAugRZB/ Never Give Up Day has grown into more than just a symbolic observance. From school initiatives encouraging students to persist through academic challenges, to corporate campaigns promoting resilience, to social media campaigns connecting individuals across continents, the day has become a platform for sharing stories of determination and hope. In 2025 alone, the day saw participation from global brands, national associations, federations, and individuals from all walks of life. Its reach is growing exponentially, inspiring both personal and collective action to face challenges head-on.Judge Caprio’s final video now serves as a cornerstone for the movement, reminding the world that perseverance is not just an abstract concept but a lived principle. As communities reflect on his words, the message of Never Give Up Day is amplified: to honor the courage it takes to continue, to celebrate resilience, and to inspire others to keep moving forward, even in the face of adversity.Alain Horoit concluded: “We are saddened by the passing of Judge Frank Caprio. His final tribute to perseverance—shared through Never Give Up Day—will live on as a beacon of hope. May his memory be a blessing, and may his words continue to inspire all of us to never give up.”

