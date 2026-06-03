SimTech Launches MindMapper Web: A Complete Thinking System with Mind Map, Outline, and Kanban

MINDMAPPER WEB: MIND MAP, KANBAN BOARD, OUTLINE

24 years after pioneering mind map-to-Word conversion at Comdex 2001, founder Young G. Chung unveils the world's first integrated contextual thinking system.

The power of thinking lies in context. People don't stop because they lack drive — they stop because they lose their way in scattered thoughts.” — Young G. Chung, Founder & CEO, SimTech Systems

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimTech Systems today announced the launch of MindMapper Web , a landmark release that transforms MindMapper from a mind mapping tool into a complete contextual thinking system. The update introduces three seamlessly connected modes — Mind Map , Outline, and Kanban Board — forming a single continuous workflow from idea to structure to action.The release marks the latest milestone in a 24-year legacy of industry firsts led by founder and CEO Young G. Chung — a published author, international speaker, and certified Buzan instructor who maintained a close personal relationship with the late Tony Buzan, originator of modern mind mapping.One System, Three Ways to ThinkMindMapper Web is built on the insight that the human mind does not think in one format. Each mode develops a distinct thinking capacity:- Mind Map Mode: visual and nonlinear; builds contextual thinking by revealing how ideas connect and flow.- Outline Mode: converts the spatial logic of a mind map into a clean, document-style format; bridges thinking and communication.- Kanban Board Mode: transforms complex information into a universally understood board; built for sharing and execution with anyone, no account required.All three modes are views of the same underlying map — switch between them instantly, with no duplication of effort.A Kanban Board Unlike Any OtherMindMapper's Kanban Board is not a conventional two-dimensional task board. Each card can contain hyperlinks, embedded YouTube videos, audio notes, rich text, and nested sub-topics — the full depth of the underlying mind map made universally readable.Collaborate Globally — In Any LanguageMindMapper Web supports real-time multilingual collaboration across 134 languages. Each team member writes in their own language; MindMapper translates every contribution in real time so all participants read the shared map in their own language simultaneously. Teams no longer need a common language to think together.AI That Sharpens ThinkingThe release also introduces AI Assist, supporting 14 action types including ideation, auto-categorization, restructuring, and gap analysis — embedded directly within the thinking workflow.A Pioneer's Track RecordChung, a trained industrial simulation engineer who originally built MindMapper as an in-house project management tool, has led SimTech to a series of verified industry firsts:- World's first mind map-to-Word document conversion (Spring Comdex 2001, Chicago)- World's first Gantt chart integration in a mind map- World's first online mind map collaboration- World's first process tree in a mind map- World's first real-time multilingual mind map collaborationMindMapper Web is available now at mindmapper.com . A free tier and premium are available for new users. Kanban Mode and Outline Mode are exclusive to the web edition.###SimTech Systems, Inc. is the developer of MindMapper, one of the world's longest-established and most pioneering mind mapping platforms. Founded by Young G. Chung — an industrial simulation engineer, certified Buzan instructor, published author, and international speaker — SimTech has introduced a series of industry firsts over more than two decades, including the world's first automatic mind map-to-Word document conversion (Spring Comdex 2001, Chicago), the world's first Gantt chart integration in a mind map, the world's first online mind map collaboration, the world's first process tree in a mind map, and the world's first real-time multilingual map collaboration. Chung maintained a close personal relationship with the late Tony Buzan, originator of modern mind mapping. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with US operations in Irvine, California, SimTech serves individuals, enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide.

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