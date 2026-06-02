Sunshine Septic Issues Essential Summer Maintenance Guide to Prevent Costly Homeowner Disasters

Summer Septic Struggles

Summer is the most stressful time of year for a septic system due to increased water usage, heavy summer storms, and outdoor activities over the drainfield.

An influx of guests means a massive spike in water volume.” — Dustin Shipman

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springfield, MO — June 2, 2026 — As summer temperatures rise and household water usage peaks, Sunshine Septic LLC, a leading provider of local septic system services, has released a comprehensive guide to help homeowners protect their properties from costly and stressful septic failures.Summer is historically the busiest season for septic systems. With children home from school, an influx of houseguests, backyard barbecues, and heavy seasonal storms, septic tanks and drainfields are pushed to their absolute limits. Without proper care, this increased strain can lead to sluggish drains, foul odors , or devastating sewage backups."Many homeowners don't realize that summer is actually the high-risk season for septic systems," said Dustin Shipman, Owner of Sunshine Septic. "An influx of guests means a massive spike in water volume. Combine that with heavy summer downpours that saturate the ground, and a system that was functioning 'just fine' in the spring can suddenly overflow. Our goal is to give homeowners the proactive tips they need to avoid a summer emergency."To keep household plumbing running smoothly all summer long, Sunshine Septic highlights four critical areas of focus:• Stagger Water Usage: Avoid running the washing machine, dishwasher, and showers simultaneously. Spacing out heavy water use gives the septic tank time to separate solids and prevents flooding the drainfield.• Protect the Drainfield: Summer outdoor activities can inadvertently damage underground systems. Never park vehicles, drive heavy equipment, or set up temporary structures (like large pools or bounce houses) over the drainfield, as compacted soil can crush vital pipes.• Watch What Goes Down the Drain: With summer cookouts, it is tempting to wash grease, fat, and food scraps down the kitchen sink. Sunshine Septic reminds residents that grease hardens and clogs pipes, while garbage disposals introduce excessive solids that the system cannot easily break down.• Schedule a Pre-Summer Pump and Inspection: If a system hasn't been inspected in the last three to five years, or if a large summer gathering is on the horizon, a proactive pump is the single best insurance policy against a backup.Sunshine Septic is committed to keeping the local community safe, clean, and functioning. Property owners experiencing slow drains, gurgling pipes, or unusual wet spots in their yards are encouraged to schedule an inspection immediately before minor symptoms turn into major expenses.To read the full summer maintenance guide or to book a service, visit https://sunshinesepticllc.com/ or call (417) 300-9901.

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