Legacy Retail Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

INC 5000 Legacy Retail | Traverse Group New Headquarters in Bentonville, AR

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

At Legacy Retail, culture isn’t something we talk about it’s something we practice through accountability, trust, and a shared commitment to delivering results.” — JD Hayes

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Retail is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Business/Corporate Services industry. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Legacy Retail is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.“Being named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list is a direct reflection of our Teammates and how they show up every day. At Legacy Retail, culture isn’t something we talk about it’s something we practice through accountability, trust, and a shared commitment to delivering results. This recognition validates that we’re building a place where high performance and strong character can coexist, and that’s what ultimately drives value for our clients and long-term growth for our business.” --JD Hayes, Legacy RetailLegacy Retail is a comprehensive retail services firm that provides sales leadership, supply chain management, and data-driven business insights to help brands succeed in both brick-and-mortar and eCommerce environments. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas , the company leverages over two decades of experience to navigate major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target, and Costco. Their approach combines patented analytics tools with a collaborative strategy to optimize product placement, pricing, and operational excellence for their manufacturing partners.“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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