ENTOUCH Recognized on Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List for the Third Year Running

Inc Honors Companies Redefining Workplace Excellence in 2026

We are immensely proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces for the third year. This honor is a direct reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team.” — Eric Denton, CEO of ENTOUCH

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management, today announced its recognition on the Inc 2026 Best Workplaces list for the third year in a row. This annual award honors companies that have demonstrated a clear commitment to building highly engaging and exceptional workplace cultures.

Creating an environment where team members actively excel at their work is a significant achievement, especially as global employee engagement faces continuous challenges. The Inc. Best Workplaces list evaluates organizations nationwide, identifying those that consistently prioritize workforce well-being, professional growth, and team satisfaction. For ENTOUCH, this recognition underscores a forward-thinking environment that directly supports its broader mission to deliver sustainable energy solutions and simplify facility management for multisite operators.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized by Inc. as one of the 2026 Best Workplaces for the third year," said Eric Denton, CEO of ENTOUCH. "This honor is a direct reflection of the dedication and passion of our entire team. By investing in our people, we ensure they are fully empowered to drive profitability for our customers and reduce energy usage for our planet. I share my gratitude with every team member who makes ENTOUCH such an extraordinary place to work."

“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”

The recognition provides ENTOUCH executive leadership with eligibility to join the Inc. Leadership Forum, further connecting growth-minded leaders through exclusive events and networking opportunities to elevate their organizational impact.

To view the full list of winners, please visit Inc.com.

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About ENTOUCH

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2008, ENTOUCH is the leader in energy management as a service and smart building technology. We create a path to a healthier planet by delivering sustainable solutions that reduce energy usage, drive profitability, and simplify facility management for multisite operators. Our turnkey solution digitally transforms and optimizes operations for multisite businesses. We are the only provider that owns our entire technology stack and can take over heterogeneous systems and manage them from a single cloud solution. We lead the industry in speed, deployment quality, and ENTOUCH 360 service has earned a 100% renewal rate.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace enables organizations to achieve exceptional employee engagement and performance through active insight and action. Its platform encompasses surveys, analytics, and performance management tools designed to help businesses build strong and vibrant workplace cultures. Visit quantumworkplace.com for more information.

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