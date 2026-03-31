ENTOUCH Announces Planned CEO Transition

Eric Denton - ENTOUCH

Eric Denton to Succeed Jon Bolen as Chief Executive Officer

This represents ENTOUCH’s next phase of leadership, and this transition is the result of the Board’s established succession planning efforts,”” — James Zubok, Chairman of the Board

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENTOUCH, a leader in energy management systems, today announced that Eric Denton, currently Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2026. Jon Bolen will remain CEO through April 30, 2026, and will work closely with Denton to support a smooth transition. The planned leadership change reflects the Board’s long-term succession planning and the company’s continued focus on serving multisite businesses.

Bolen has served as CEO of ENTOUCH since 2019, overseeing a period of significant expansion, product innovation, and stronger customer relationships across the company’s customer base. Denton joined ENTOUCH in 2020, bringing financial and operational expertise across public accounting, high-growth startups, and established enterprises. His financial acumen, strategic perspective, and deep knowledge of ENTOUCH’s business make him well suited to lead the company into its next chapter.

“This represents ENTOUCH’s next phase of leadership, and this transition is the result of the Board’s established succession planning efforts,” said James Zubok, Chairman of the Board. “Jon helped transform ENTOUCH into an industry leader in energy management solutions for multisite businesses. We are grateful for his vision, passion, and many contributions. We are also fortunate to have a proven leader in Eric, who understands our business from the inside out. We look forward to what he and the entire team will accomplish.”

Bolen said, “Leading ENTOUCH has been one of the great privileges of my professional life. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am equally excited about what lies ahead for ENTOUCH. Eric is the right leader for this moment. His strategic clarity and deep understanding of our business will serve ENTOUCH, our customers, and our team members well into the future.”

Denton added, “I am honored by the confidence the Board and Jon have placed in me, and I am energized by the opportunity ahead. Our mission—helping multisite businesses reduce energy usage, drive profitability, and simplify facility management—has never been more relevant. Our customers, team members, and partners can count on the same commitment to excellence that has defined ENTOUCH from the beginning.”

About Eric Denton

Before joining ENTOUCH, Denton served as CFO at Ziosk, a technology company focused on casual dining restaurants. He previously held a series of corporate leadership roles with increasing responsibility. He graduated from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin with a Masters in Professional Accounting and a BBA in Accounting. He holds an active CPA license and brings a strong financial foundation and strategic perspective to his leadership as CEO.

About ENTOUCH

Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2008, ENTOUCH is a leader in energy management as a service and smart building technology. We create a path to a healthier planet by delivering sustainable solutions that reduce energy usage, drive profitability, and simplify facility management for multisite

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