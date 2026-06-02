ESPN ranks Pro Dev Student in Top 25

MJ Postell ranked #18 in ESPN Sportscenter Next 2029 Top 25 Pro Dev Excel 16U MADE Hoops Philly Clash Undefeated 3-0

Michael “MJ” Postell’s new ranking follows his rating as #1 shooting guard in New Jersey Class of 2029 by Prep Hoops

Our freshmen will eventually compete against 18 and 19-year-olds at the varsity level in high school, so we believe in preparing them for that level as early as they are capable of handling it” — Khalil Brown, Founder & Director

MANALAPAN , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of New Jersey’s brightest basketball prospects has been named an ESPN Sportscenter Next 2029 Top 25 player. Michael “MJ” Postell, ranked #1 shooting guard in New Jersey Class of 2029 by Prep Hoops, is ranked #18 out of the top 25 players by ESPN, among the most respected and reputable rankings in the country.Postell is among several nationally ranked players in the Pro Dev Unlimited program, a New Jersey-based grassroots basketball organization that, since its founding in 2023, has assembled one of the most compelling developmental pipelines in American basketball Others include Dominic Mauro (Top 10 freshman in the nation by MaxPreps); Rian Bennett Jr. (#1 in New Jersey, Class of 2030); Jackson Boyd (#8 in New Jersey, Class of 2030); Jackson Davis (#5 freshman in New Jersey by NJHoopsHub and #10 by Prep Hoops); Jayden Stenvil (New Jersey Sophomore of the Year by NJ.com) and Rian Bennett Jr. & Jackson Boyd (Nike Jr. EYBL Top 100 Camp invitees).Founded by Khalil Brown, a former professional player with international experience, Pro Dev Unlimited exposes young athletes to competition well beyond their age groups, with an eye on long-term results. We are the ultimate bridge program . Many programs avoid playing up because they fear losing. Our vision is long term. Our freshmen will eventually compete against 18 and 19-year-olds at the varsity level in high school, so we believe in preparing them for that level as early as they are capable of handling it,” said BrownPro Dev teams have gone head-to-head with, and defeated, organizations affiliated with Nike EYBL, Adidas 3SSB, Puma Pro16 and Under Armour Rise. In 2026, Pro Dev Excel has remained undefeated, defeating Adidas 3SSB’s Wiz Kids, Under Armour’s HC United and MADE Hoops’ Metro All Stars. Pro Dev Supreme, in the same calendar year, captured the MADE Hoops Philly Clash Championship. The organization’s teams have excelled at MADE Hoops, Prep Hoops, Hoop Group, Zero Gravity, Full Court Press and Adidas Jr. 3SSB events.The professional alumni network is equally compelling. Training connections include Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia of the Los Angeles Lakers, alongside Nate Pierre-Louis and Justin Robinson, as well as numerous professionals competing at domestic and international levels.The organization has partnered with Johnson Brown Academy, co-founded by Brown and Marques Johnson, to offer elite academics alongside daily basketball development, with major national expansion plans including post-graduate, high school and middle school teams and future US locations. Passion Pursuit Academy, the organization’s nonprofit arm, provides scholarships, mentorship and holistic youth development. Brown also serves as chief operating officer of Prociety Sports Camp and recently collaborated with Top25Scouts to host an elite exposure event for Class of 2034 athletes.“Pro Dev continues to pull itself apart as one of the nation’s best player development basketball programs in America,” said Collin Kimsley, East Coast Manager of Prep Hoops.-ENDS-Editor’s Note: Since its founding Pro Dev Unlimited has hit several milestones, include more than 1,000 game victories, nearly 100 tournament titles, over 50 undefeated tournaments and has raised more than $2,000,000 in college scholarships.

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