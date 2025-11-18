Premier Youth Dev Program Pro Dev Unlimited Reaches New Heights With #1 Ranking

Ryan Bennett Jr. 7th Grade/Class of 2030 Pro Dev athletes like Jackson Davis made high profile unofficial visits to prestigious NCAA Division I programs like Syracuse University

MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pro Dev Unlimited, the premier youth development and athletic training organization, has risen to the top of the rankings among Independent Basketball Programs in New Jersey. The #1 ranking by NJHoopsHub, the sports media platform dedicated to New Jersey high school and college basketball news, rankings, and recruiting information, has solidified Pro Dev’s place as one of the nation’s fastest growing and most successful grassroots basketball programs.Recognized as the ultimate development program for athletes, Pro Dev has established a powerful, quantifiable track record: transforming the lives of young men and women and generating over $2 million in athletic and academic scholarships for college placements, while securing over 100 championships.The organization's core message —that overlooked talent, given the proper platform, can achieve extraordinary success—is resonating globally. Pro Dev’s unique model, which includes its supporting institutions, the Johnson Brown Academy and the non-profit, Passion Pursuit Academy, focuses holistically on both athletic excellence and academic preparedness. Pro Dev also partners with Prociety, led by Marques Johnson, who serves as director of player development and head coach of Left Coast Legends AAU in Los Angeles — an organization founded by Los Angeles Lakers executive Jesse Buss. Left Coast Legends was recently ranked #1 in the nation by Grassroots 365 for the 10U division, and #4 in the nation for the 9U age groupThis proven model has consistently opened doors to higher education for players, including recent high-profile unofficial visits by Pro Dev athletes like MJ Postell and Jackson Davis to prestigious NCAA Division I programs like Syracuse University.Players have joined or been recruited by premier programs including Montverde Academy, Sierra Canyon, IMG Academy, St. Benedict’s, Seton Hall Prep, Hudson Catholic, Rutgers Prep, Princeton Day School, and more. Training alumni and pros include Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia, Nate Pierre-Louis, Justin Robinson, and others"When we started, our vision was simple: find the dedicated players who were overlooked by traditional circuits and give them world-class resources to succeed, not just in sports programs, but in life," said Khalil Brown, the founder and director of Pro Dev. "Our #1 ranking in New Jersey is a testament to the hard work of our players and coaches, and the $2 million in scholarships is a measure of our impact on families. We are now at a pivotal moment, ready to scale this life-changing success to thousands more youth across the globe."Pro Dev’s expansion plans are ambitious and immediate. While currently serving the Tri-State area, the organization is launching programs in major markets including Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, and South Jersey, with international operations commencing soon in Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Demonstrating its commitment to athletic diversity and broad New Jersey community initiatives, Pro Dev is also launching an American football program this month. Furthermore, Pro Dev has positioned itself for the highest echelon of youth basketball, preparing for collaboration with New Jersey Elite to compete on the elite Nike EYBL Circuit in 2026.This global rollout requires significant investment to maintain the quality and scale of the program. Pro Dev is actively seeking corporate partners and philanthropic donors who wish to align their brand with a story of transformation, measurable success, and global youth development. A partnership with Pro Dev offers direct, high-visibility engagement with diverse, high-growth community initiatives and a demonstrated ROI in human potential.About Pro Dev Unlimited:Pro Dev Unlimited, founded by former Division I athlete and professional basketball player Khalil Brown, is a premier youth basketball organization dedicated to the comprehensive development of student-athletes. With a focus on professional-caliber coaching and exposure to elite competition, Pro Dev Unlimited aims to instill qualities of leadership, discipline, and excellence. The program has a proven track record of placing players in top prep schools and collegiate programs, supported by significant scholarship and sponsorship acquisition. Pro Dev Unlimited also has a connection with Johnson Brown Academy, a top online private school co-founded by Khalil Brown and Marques Johnson, which offers flexible academic schedules for aspiring students.Contact:Khalil BrownFounder & DirectorPro Dev UnlimitedProvenanceunlimited@gmail.com908-962-7672Instagram: @ProDevUnlimited@JohnsonBrownAcademyTwitter/X: @prodevunlimited

