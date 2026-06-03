American International College Launches Redesigned MBA and New Data Analytics Graduate Programs

Amaron Hall at American International College

New graduate business programs combine leadership preparation, analytics, and real-world problem-solving for today's workforce

Our MBA prepares graduates with the practical business, leadership, and analytical skills needed to succeed across industries.” — Susanne Swanker, Dean of the School of Business, Arts, and Sciences

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American International College (AIC) has introduced a redesigned Master of Business Administration (MBA) program alongside new graduate offerings in data analytics to prepare professionals for leadership in increasingly data-driven industries.The redesigned MBA blends leadership preparation with analytics and evidence-based decision-making across core business disciplines, including finance, marketing, operations, organizational leadership, and supply chain management. Rather than treating analytics as a standalone specialization, the program integrates analytical thinking throughout the graduate business experience.“Today’s business environment demands leaders who can adapt, communicate effectively, and guide organizations through increasingly complex challenges,” said Susanne Swanker, dean of AIC’s School of Business, Arts, and Sciences. “Our redesigned MBA prepares graduates with the practical business, leadership, and analytical skills needed to succeed across industries.”The MBA program reflects growing employer demand for leaders who can pair strategic thinking with data-informed decision-making. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, management occupations are projected to generate more than one million openings annually through 2034. The Graduate Management Admission Council also reports sustained employer demand for MBA graduates and increasing salary projections for business master’s degree holders.Designed for working professionals and emerging leaders, the MBA is offered in online and hybrid formats with accelerated seven-week courses and entry points in the fall, spring, and summer. Students may complete the program in as little as one year.In addition to the redesigned MBA, AIC is introducing a new Master of Science in Data Analytics program and a combined MBA/MS in Data Analytics pathway. The MS in Data Analytics prepares students to apply predictive modeling, machine learning, enterprise analytics, and data visualization to real-world organizational challenges. The combined MBA/MSDA pathway prepares professionals to pair executive leadership skills with advanced analytics expertise.Applications are now being accepted for upcoming fall, spring, and summer entry points.For more information about AIC’s graduate business programs, visit aic.edu.

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