RCN Technologies Launches Starlink-Ready Pop-Up Network Kit

RCN Technologies adds a Starlink-ready configuration to its field-proven Pop-Up Network Kit, bringing satellite connectivity where cellular cannot reach.

The PNK was already the most reliable rapid-deploy kit we've ever built. Adding Starlink means that if you can see the sky, you can have connectivity.” — Reed Perryman, VP of Sales & Marketing, RCN Technologies

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCN Technologies, a leading provider of wireless WAN solutions for enterprises, government agencies, and first responders, today announced the availability of a Starlink-ready configuration of its field-proven Pop-Up Network Kit (PNK). The enhancement brings satellite-grade connectivity to one of the most trusted portable network solutions on the market, enabling rapid, reliable internet access in areas where cellular infrastructure does not reach.The Pop-Up Network Kit has established itself as the go-to deployable network for public safety, emergency response, and mission-critical operations across the country. Now, with Starlink integration , the PNK eliminates the last connectivity dead zone, extending its reach to remote disaster sites, rural deployments, offshore operations, and any environment where traditional cellular signals are unavailable."The PNK was already the most reliable rapid-deploy network kit we have ever built. Adding Starlink compatibility means we can now say, with confidence, that if you can see the sky, you can have connectivity," said Reed Perryman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at RCN Technologies.A Proven Platform, Now Satellite-CapableThe Pop-Up Network Kit is a ruggedized, self-contained network-in-a-box that deploys in minutes. Available in configurations built around the Ericsson Cradlepoint R1900 ruggedized 5G router and the compact Ericsson Cradlepoint R980 5G router, the PNK supports dual-carrier cellular connectivity, multiple simultaneous users and devices, multiple Wi-Fi SSIDs, and both vehicle-based and field deployments. The Starlink-ready configuration adds satellite broadband as a primary or failover WAN path, giving operators a multi-layer connectivity stack that adapts to any environment.Key capabilities of the Starlink-ready PNK include:- Rapid deployment, operational in minutes with no specialized technical knowledge required- Multi-WAN flexibility that seamlessly integrates Starlink satellite with 5G/LTE cellular for maximum resilience- Rugged, portable design built to operate in extreme environments, from disaster zones to remote field sites- Dual-carrier cellular support for built-in redundancy even before satellite kicks in- GSA Schedule availability for streamlined procurement by federal, state, and local government agencies- Support for fleets, mobile command centers, temporary facilities, and pop-up clinicsBuilt for the Missions That Cannot FailRCN Technologies designed the Starlink-ready PNK for organizations where connectivity failure is not an option. Target use cases include:- Emergency Management and Disaster Response: maintain command communications when cellular towers are damaged or overwhelmed- Rural Government and Public Safety: provide full connectivity to agencies operating in areas with limited or nonexistent cellular coverage- Healthcare and Mobile Clinics: power telehealth and electronic health records in the field- Education: support remote learning and testing environments beyond the reach of traditional internet- Election Day Connectivity: keep clerk offices, polling locations, and election infrastructure online when the unexpected happensThe PNK is available through RCN Technologies directly, through PNK resale partners, and, for government agencies, via the GSA Schedule, OMNIA Partners, and Sourcewell cooperatives, providing a fast, compliant procurement path.About RCN TechnologiesSince 2013, RCN Technologies has helped enterprises, government agencies, and nonprofits stay connected where traditional wireline falls short. As a Cradlepoint Technical Excellence Partner with over 110 years of collective 5G and LTE expertise, RCN designs, deploys, and manages wireless connectivity solutions across all 50 states. From POTS line replacement to 5G-enabled mobile deployments, RCN delivers the Right Solution, Every Time.To learn more about the Starlink-ready Pop-Up Network Kit, visit rcntechnologies.com/contact.Media Contact:Mark IndelicatoRCN Technologiesmark.indelicato@rcntechnologies.com

Starlink Setup Demo

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