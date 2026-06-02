Derby Barracks / Found Property / Request for Information

Request for Information STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A5002962 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802 334 8881 DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 @ 1700 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT Found Property SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a firearm was located in the middle of Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT. Anyone who may know the owner of the firearm is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 and speak with Trooper Miller. Trooper Logan Miller Vermont State Police Troop A – Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, Vermont 05829 Logan.Miller@vermont.gov (802) 334-8881

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