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Derby Barracks / Found Property / Request for Information

 

Request for Information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5002962

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller                            

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 @ 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT

 

Found Property

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a firearm was located in the middle of Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT. Anyone who may know the owner of the firearm is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby at 802 334 8881 and speak with Trooper Miller.

 

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

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Derby Barracks / Found Property / Request for Information

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