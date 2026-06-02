Derby Barracks / Found Property / Request for Information
Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002962
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan
Miller
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 06/01/2026 @ 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT
Found Property
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, a firearm
was located in the middle of Evansville Rd, Brownington, VT. Anyone who may
know the owner of the firearm is asked to call the Vermont State Police Derby
at 802 334 8881 and speak with Trooper Miller.
Trooper
Logan Miller
Vermont
State Police
Troop A –
Derby Barracks
35
Crawford Road
Derby,
Vermont 05829
(802)
334-8881
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