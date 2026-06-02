St Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Services
VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4005086
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman
Station: St. Johnsbury
Contact#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 @ 1742 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT
VIOLATION: Theft of Services
ACCUSED: Nathan May
AGE: 43
CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: Caledonia Wreaker Service
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks were notified of a theft in the town of Danville. Investigation
revealed that Nathan May (43) of Concord committed the crime of Theft of
Services. After several attempts to locate May were unsuccessful, May contacted
the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, and agreed to meet on
05/26/26. May was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior
Court - Criminal Division on 06/22/26 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 0830
AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
the arraignment time.
Trooper Kyle Gorman
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.