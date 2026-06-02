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St Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Services

 

VSP NEWS RELEASE-INCIDENT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A4005086

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Gorman

Station: St. Johnsbury

Contact#: (802)-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2026 @ 1742 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Danville, VT

VIOLATION: Theft of Services

 

ACCUSED: Nathan May

AGE: 43

CITY, OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VICTIM: Caledonia Wreaker Service

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft in the town of Danville. Investigation revealed that Nathan May (43) of Concord committed the crime of Theft of Services. After several attempts to locate May were unsuccessful, May contacted the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks, and agreed to meet on 05/26/26. May was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 06/22/26 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 0830 AM           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kyle Gorman

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)-748-3111

 

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St Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Services

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