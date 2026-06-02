OPW launches Cultural Programme at Rathfarnham Castle

The cultural season at Rathfarnham Castle is in full swing and this year promises to deliver to its audiences a selection of musical treats and insightful talks. This initiative aims to celebrate Ireland’s heritage ensuring there is plenty on offer for visitors to enjoy. Musical performances include ‘It Takes Three to Tango’ featuring Adrian Mantu (cello), Dermot Dunne (accordion) as well as the harpist and former member of The Chieftains, Tríona Marshall. Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, said

To complement the musical performances, expert-lead talks will look at the history of Dublin’s built environment and the city’s economic and cultural importance in Ireland's links with Europe. The talks include Professor Patrick Wyse-Jackson and Dr. Louise Caulfield’s 'Exploring the Urban Geology of Dublin' and Professor Thomas O'Connon 'The Irish in Europe - Ecclesiastical, Military and Political Influence'. These events are designed to bring together a compelling blend of music and history making Rathfarnham Castle a cultural destination over the coming months. For more information and a full list of events, please see www.heritageireland.ie. ENDS For more information about the events please see links below: NOTES TO EDITORS OPW spokespersons are available for interview upon request. Please contact pressoffice@opw.ie for more information and to arrange an interview. Follow us on Twitter @opwireland Follow us on Facebook @opwireland Follow us on Instagram @opwireland Follow us on LinkedIn @Office of Public Works The Office of Public Works (OPW) The OPW provides accommodation for Government Services and manages much of the State’s property portfolio. It cares for 780 heritage sites, including national monuments, historic parks, gardens and buildings. It is the Government’s principal engineering agency, providing an engineering service to the Flood Risk Management and Estate Portfolio Management functions of the OPW as well as to other Government Departments.

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