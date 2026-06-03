Anavsan Launches APEX: An Enforcement Engine That Closes the Loop on Snowflake Costs with Cortex Code

Anavsan APEX

As Snowflake users deploy agentic workflows, APEX assigns every cost problem to an accountable owner, tracks the fix to deployment, and documents the result.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anavsan today launched APEX (Accountability and Performance Enforcement Engine), a workload governance layer that sits on top of a company's Snowflake environment and closes the gap between detecting a cost problem and proving it was fixed.Most Snowflake cost tools stop after detection. They surface expensive queries, flag idle warehouses, and chart spending anomalies. What they leave undone is everything after the alert: deciding who owns the fix, giving that owner enough context to make the right change, confirming the change shipped, and recording the savings. Today that work happens in Slack threads and spreadsheets, and most of it is never documented.The three-stage loop for accountability and governance Detection. Anavsan APEX ingests more than 200 Snowflake signals from 180+ tables — query history, warehouse activity, storage patterns, Cortex AI usage, and serverless compute — and assembles them into a Private Knowledge Graph (PKG) specific to each organization. The PKG records team structure, query and workload ownership, recurring cost signatures, and the outcome of past fixes.Assignment. When a cost problem surfaces, APEX identifies the responsible engineer and routes it with the context that engineer needs: the workload's history, related queries, and similar fixes that worked elsewhere in the same organization. Notifications run through Slack; the work is done in the engineer's existing tools, with Cortex Code integration.Documentation. Each fix moves through a GitHub pull request workflow. Estimated credit impact is calculated before the change merges, the deployment is verified, and actual savings are recorded. FinOps gets a dated record of what changed, who changed it, and what it saved.Grounded in today's spend, built for where Snowflake is goingThe largest share of Snowflake spend today still comes from warehouses, queries, and storage, and that is where APEX delivers immediate accountability. At the same time, this week's Snowflake Summit makes clear where the platform is heading: Cortex AISQL for building AI pipelines in SQL, Snowflake Intelligence for natural-language data work, and Cortex Agents now generally available mean a rising portion of consumption will come from AI functions and agents running inside the account, often without a person initiating each run.APEX treats Cortex and agent activity as first-class signals alongside the rest. Whether a credit spike comes from a hand-written query or an automated Cortex job, APEX attributes it, routes it to an accountable owner, and documents the resolution. As more spend shifts to agent-driven workloads, the same enforcement loop applies without a separate tool.The questions APEX is built to answer with natural language interface:For DataOps leaders:1. Which engineer or job caused last night's credit spike, and what triggered it?2. Who owns this warehouse, and is its configuration matched to the team that actually uses it?3. This Cortex function is running more than expected — is that intentional, and who signed off?4. Was the fix we assigned last week actually deployed, or is it still open?For FinOps leaders:1. Where is spend increasing this month, and who is accountable for the change?2. When a budget is exceeded, can I show leadership the resolution, not just the alert?3. Before this change ships, what is the projected credit impact?4. Can I produce an audit trail of every cost issue raised, assigned, and closed this quarter?All model calls run inside the customer's Snowflake boundary using Cortex, so query data and organizational context do not leave the account.Availability and pricingAPEX is available today as part of Anavsan's Snowflake workload governance platform.Starter — $2,500/month flat, for up to three Snowflake accounts. Detection, PKG intelligence, query optimization with pre-deployment credit simulation, and governance dashboards.Team Enforcement — $5,000/month per Snowflake account, with volume tiers above five accounts. Adds automatic accountability routing, enforcement dashboards, the optimization audit trail, a shared FinOps–engineering workspace, and GitHub-integrated query version control.Enterprise — 3–5% of governed Snowflake spend, $200,000 annual minimum. Adds policy-driven enforcement, cross-account intelligence, budget guardrails, and partner-ready deployment.A 14-day free trial is available on Starter. Anavsan is available on the Snowflake Marketplace. Connecting a Snowflake account takes about five minutes.

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