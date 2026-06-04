Two Vehicle Injury Crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a hay-stacker truck that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026, at approximately 12:19 p.m., at the intersection of N 2500 E and E 3400 N in Twin Falls County.

A 28-year-old male from Jerome was traveling southbound on N 2500 E in a 2006 Ford Taurus. A 59-year-old male from Twin Falls was traveling westbound on E 3400 N in a New Holland hay-stacker truck. The driver of the Ford Taurus failed to obey the stop-sign and collided with the hay-stacker near the intersection.

Both drivers were not wearing seat-belts and were transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital. The driver of the hay-stacker was later transported via air ambulance to a different hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two-and-a-half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho, Uncategorized